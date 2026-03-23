The original Ford Escort has been revived almost six decades after it was first launched. But there’s a catch: this revival actually comes in the form of the MST Mk1 Sports, a restomod from Welsh firm MST and features a raft of technical upgrades over the original car.

Unlike the original Escort which, even in its most potent RS2000 guise only produced around 100bhp, the Mk1 Sports provides performance similar to that of a modern day hot hatch. Power comes from a 2.0-litre, 16-valve twin-cam petrol engine that develops approximately 180bhp. This comes with a new lightweight flywheel and a high-performance exhaust system, as well a close-ratio five-speed gearbox.

To improve the car’s handling, the MST Mk1 Sports gets uprated and adjustable front and rear suspension, plus a ‘Twin Cam’ anti-roll bar and torque-biasing differential. There are disc brakes front and rear, too, with four-piston calipers at the front. All of this, plus a sump guard, strut brace and new four-spoke alloy wheels with performance tyres should make the Mk1 Sports a capable B road weapon.

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Despite featuring an all-new bodyshell that’s handbuilt in the UK, the MST Mk1 Sports looks very much like the original Escort on which it’s ultimately based. The flared arches are reminiscent of those on the likes of sportier Escort models such as the Lotus Twin Cam, RS and Mexico, and while the standard colour is white, MST says it’ll paint customer cars in any shade they wish in addition to a variety of heritage liveries.

In keeping with its relatively period-correct exterior, the inside of the Mk1 Sports is refreshingly simplistic. The front seats are classic figure-hugging affairs, while the steering wheel is a deep-dish design, wrapped in suede. There are some modernities, though, such as an aftermarket Alpine stereo and a Thatcham alarm and tracker.

By now, you’re probably wondering how much all of this costs. Those hoping for 1960s pricing will be deeply disappointed, because the MST Mk1 Sports starts from £79,500 plus VAT, or the equivalent of just over £95,000. Lead times are approximately 18 months and MST says orders for 2026 are already allocated, meaning eager customers will need to rush to secure one of the few 2027 slots remaining.

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