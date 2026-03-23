Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford Escort MST Mk1 Sports brings the icon back to life

The MST Mk1 Sports is effectively a modernised Twin Cam model with 180bhp, upgraded suspension and a new handbuilt body

By:Tom Jervis
23 Mar 2026
MST Mk1 Sports Escort remake - front 3/413

The original Ford Escort has been revived almost six decades after it was first launched. But there’s a catch: this revival actually comes in the form of the MST Mk1 Sports, a restomod from Welsh firm MST and features a raft of technical upgrades over the original car.

Unlike the original Escort which, even in its most potent RS2000 guise only produced around 100bhp, the Mk1 Sports provides performance similar to that of a modern day hot hatch. Power comes from a 2.0-litre, 16-valve twin-cam petrol engine that develops approximately 180bhp. This comes with a new lightweight flywheel and a high-performance exhaust system, as well a close-ratio five-speed gearbox.

To improve the car’s handling, the MST Mk1 Sports gets uprated and adjustable front and rear suspension, plus a ‘Twin Cam’ anti-roll bar and torque-biasing differential. There are disc brakes front and rear, too, with four-piston calipers at the front. All of this, plus a sump guard, strut brace and new four-spoke alloy wheels with performance tyres should make the Mk1 Sports a capable B road weapon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite featuring an all-new bodyshell that’s handbuilt in the UK, the MST Mk1 Sports looks very much like the original Escort on which it’s ultimately based. The flared arches are reminiscent of those on the likes of sportier Escort models such as the Lotus Twin Cam, RS and Mexico, and while the standard colour is white, MST says it’ll paint customer cars in any shade they wish in addition to a variety of heritage liveries.

In keeping with its relatively period-correct exterior, the inside of the Mk1 Sports is refreshingly simplistic. The front seats are classic figure-hugging affairs, while the steering wheel is a deep-dish design, wrapped in suede. There are some modernities, though, such as an aftermarket Alpine stereo and a Thatcham alarm and tracker.

MST Mk1 Sports Escort remake - front overhead with original Escort13

By now, you’re probably wondering how much all of this costs. Those hoping for 1960s pricing will be deeply disappointed, because the MST Mk1 Sports starts from £79,500 plus VAT, or the equivalent of just over £95,000. Lead times are approximately 18 months and MST says orders for 2026 are already allocated, meaning eager customers will need to rush to secure one of the few 2027 slots remaining.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
11 Mar 2026
Ford spills the beans on how it’ll build its £22k electric truck
Ford Universal Electric Vehicle aero

Ford spills the beans on how it’ll build its £22k electric truck

Ford’s revolutionary new model will change the way it builds all its future cars
News
18 Feb 2026
Running your old Ford just got cheaper! 25% cut to parts prices from Fiesta and Focus to Kuga and Ranger
Ford Fiesta facelift - front cornering

Running your old Ford just got cheaper! 25% cut to parts prices from Fiesta and Focus to Kuga and Ranger

From this month, prices for over 6,000 Ford parts will be cut by 25 per cent, potentially saving owners hundreds of pounds
News
14 Jan 2026
Born to be wild! New Ford Bronco RTR revealed with a tyre-shredding 300bhp
Ford Bronco RTR - dynamic front 3/4

Born to be wild! New Ford Bronco RTR revealed with a tyre-shredding 300bhp

Ford is bringing its brand of desert-bashing off-roader to more people with the more affordable RTR
News
14 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Stansted Airport blames new £28 drop-off fee for drivers on ‘sustainability’
airport parking

Stansted Airport blames new £28 drop-off fee for drivers on ‘sustainability’

The price of a 15-minute drop off now costs £10, while a 30-minute stop incurs a £28 charge
News
20 Mar 2026
New speed cameras without flash or road markings arrive to catch more motorists
Speeding camera

New speed cameras without flash or road markings arrive to catch more motorists

The new type of radar-based speed cameras are currently being trialled in London
News
19 Mar 2026
10 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aim to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - March 2026 header image

10 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aim to take the 4x4 market by storm

These are fresh SUVs we can’t wait to arrive, from Skoda’s butch baby electric SUV to McLaren’s loftiest creation ever
Best cars & vans
20 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content