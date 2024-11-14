Four months before the covers are due to be pulled off the production version of the four-door Jaguar GT, the groundbreaking and highly controversial new car’s official name is set to be announced next week.

Auto Express has already been lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the new 1,000bhp electric grand tourer before its official unveil in September. Reports suggest the new car’s name will be revealed much sooner, though.

Until now, concept versions of Jag’s next-generation EV have been referred to as the Type 00. Rumours also point towards the internal codename for the car being ‘X900’, although it’s unclear whether this will carry over to the final production car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s a little less shrouded in mystery is what lies underneath the new Jaguar’s 5.2 metre-long body. The GT sits on a brand-new platform, the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), featuring an 850-volt electrical system, a 120kWh battery pack and three e-motors – one up front, and two at the back.

Combined power output will be around 1,000bhp plus a colossal 1,366Nm of torque, which is more than the Bugatti Veyron had, so the 0-62mph sprint should take just over three seconds. However, the Jag GT is also a lot heavier than the Veyron, weighing in at around 2,700kg – which also makes it some half a tonne greater than a Porsche Taycan.