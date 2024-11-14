Jaguar has confirmed its new all-electric grand tourer will be called the Type 01. It’s a name that looks to both the past and the future, according to the marque, something it’s hoping will also be true of the car itself. This is due to be revealed later this year, costing from around £120,000, but before then we’ll see a pre-production prototype with less camouflage during the Monaco Formula E weekend on May 15th.

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This official news follows rumours of other monikers that Jaguar was considering, including GT and X900. The latter is still expected to be the car’s internal model code, however Jaguar decided to lean a little deeper into its history with its naming choice, bringing back the ‘Type’ format along with the numbers 0 and 1. These represent the new model’s emissions, and the fact it’s the first of a new generation of cars from the company.

Jaguar also released a new image revealing the Type 01’s badge, saying “the name appears on the strikethrough motif where the bonnet meets the windscreen, with bold and linear graphics”.

Auto Express has already been behind the wheel of the 986bhp electric grand tourer, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the ultra-luxurious model when it finally hits the road.

Jaguar Type 01 specifications

Underneath the new Jaguar’s 5.2 metre-long body, the Type 01 sits on a brand-new platform, the Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), and features an 850-volt electrical system, 120kWh battery pack and three e-motors – one up front, and two at the back.