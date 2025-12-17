Verdict

Jaguar says it is still fine-tuning the GT’s software before customer cars are nailed down, and with a few small tweaks we’ve every confidence it will be a revered all-rounder. Its high-speed performance, ride comfort and refinement already impress, but an inability to truly utilise the car’s myriad drive modes and menus means we’ll need to reserve judgement on its dynamic prowess for a little while longer.

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It might feel like Jaguar is dragging out the launch of its new all-electric four-door GT, and our staggered experiences – first from the passenger seat, and latterly on the frozen lakes of northern Sweden – would appear to confirm that.

But when you consider that the firm’s entire rebrand has come from a clean sheet of paper first laid out at the start of the Covid pandemic, the six-year development programme seems better justified. The covers will finally come off in September, before deliveries commence early next year.

So following our cold-weather acclimatisation drive, we were invited to try the new Jaguar GT on tarmac at the company’s test facility in Gaydon, Warks. This is a key milestone in the car’s development and shows that the team behind the project are now confident enough with their progress to let us have a proper go.