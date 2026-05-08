Verdict

The Cupra Raval is a proper little pocket rocket, and signals an exciting new era of brilliant baby EVs from the Volkswagen Group. The sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient, practical and genuinely fun to drive. The only thing preventing it earning a full five-star verdict is the fact we’ve not yet driven the base car, or a cheaper trim with the long-range battery. At less than £30,000, that could be the sweet spot in the Raval range.

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Cupra’s rise as the Volkswagen Group’s youngest brand has been well documented. Year to date, Cupra is outselling its SEAT sibling three to one – and with a fresh line-up of petrol, plug-in and fully electric cars almost complete, the firm’s trajectory shows no sign of slowing.

If anything, its march on the new-car market could even accelerate this year with the introduction of its most affordable model yet. The Raval is a five-door electric supermini aimed squarely at the Renault 5, plus a host of rivals including the Kia EV2, Skoda Epiq, Nissan Micra and VW’s own ID. Polo, when it lands in the UK this summer.

Don’t be put off by the price, either. As is often the case, our first drive of the baby Cupra comes courtesy of the flagship VZ variant – complete with its bigger 52kWh battery and higher-power motor. More affordable versions will make up the bulk of sales; base models start from £23,785, and Cupra is hoping the car will soon qualify for the government’s £1,500 plug-in car grant.