This is the long-awaited and breakthrough Volkswagen ID. Polo, which moves the game on for VW by putting a hallowed nameplate on a clean-sheet electric car, one with a sub-£25,000 price tag.

Bristling with tech and spaciousness – it equals or beats the Volkswagen Golf in some key dimensions – the supermini EV will go on UK sale in late 2026. And like the famous Polo and Golf combustion hatches, the ID. Polo is front-wheel drive, the opposite of VW’s four existing ID models. That’s because this car, and the revised (though still rear-wheel drive) ID.3 Neo, fire the starting gun on Volkswagen’s move to bring its outlier EVs into the heart of the brand.

“The ID. Polo is the trailblazer for our new ‘True VW’ product strategy,” product strategist Tim Bokker told Auto Express during an exclusive chat at the car’s Hamburg preview.

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“You don’t need to explain the car, you can see it’s a Volkswagen. We didn’t have this with the first ID.3/4/5, which were positioned under a sub-brand. With ID. Polo we bring our core values into EV.”

Not that the car was called ID. Polo when Bokker started on the project in 2021; for a long time it was destined to be called ID.2. But the more the car tapped into Volkswagen’s traditional strengths, the more the clamour to call it ID. Polo swelled.