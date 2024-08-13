Crucial new Volkswagen ID. Polo EV arrives with 283-mile range and £25k price tag
The new Volkswagen ID. Polo is the latest entrant in the rapidly-growing electric supermini sector that includes the Renault 5 Cupra Raval and Hyundai Ioniq 3
This is the long-awaited and breakthrough Volkswagen ID. Polo, which moves the game on for VW by putting a hallowed nameplate on a clean-sheet electric car, one with a sub-£25,000 price tag.
Bristling with tech and spaciousness – it equals or beats the Volkswagen Golf in some key dimensions – the supermini EV will go on UK sale in late 2026. And like the famous Polo and Golf combustion hatches, the ID. Polo is front-wheel drive, the opposite of VW’s four existing ID models. That’s because this car, and the revised (though still rear-wheel drive) ID.3 Neo, fire the starting gun on Volkswagen’s move to bring its outlier EVs into the heart of the brand.
“The ID. Polo is the trailblazer for our new ‘True VW’ product strategy,” product strategist Tim Bokker told Auto Express during an exclusive chat at the car’s Hamburg preview.
“You don’t need to explain the car, you can see it’s a Volkswagen. We didn’t have this with the first ID.3/4/5, which were positioned under a sub-brand. With ID. Polo we bring our core values into EV.”
Not that the car was called ID. Polo when Bokker started on the project in 2021; for a long time it was destined to be called ID.2. But the more the car tapped into Volkswagen’s traditional strengths, the more the clamour to call it ID. Polo swelled.
If you can't wait for the new ID. Polo to arrive, you can buy the current Volkswagen Polo for a little over £20,000 through our Buy a Car service.
What does the Volkswagen ID. Polo look like?
Key to the reasons why the car has taken the Polo nameplate is the electric car’s design language which, conceived by design boss Andy Mindt, shifts closer to traditional Volkswagens’. “It follows three simple principles: stable, likeable and the magic portion of Volkswagen, our secret sauce,” explained engineering boss Kai Grünitz.
Likeable? The ID. Polo has a friendly face, courtesy of headlights resembling eyes and a smiling lower bumper graphic. All cars get an illuminated VW badge in the centre, and the top Style trim adds front and rear light bars linking the lamps. Its 3D rear lights are inspired by whiskey tumblers.
The stable aspect comes from the proportions: a long wheelbase, short overhangs, wider tracks than the combustion Polo and crisp wheelarches making the car “sit firmly on the road”, according to Grünitz. The rear pillar graphic is an iconic VW design cue, dating back to the Golf Mk1 from the ‘70s, and the smallest wheel size spans 17-inches, the biggest 19. “The battery makes the car higher but big wheels help it look lower again,” added Bokker.
VW ID. Polo's interior features physical buttons and retro display
If the exterior design is Volkswagen through and through, the cockpit shows some fresh-thinking. The critical customer and media response to the ID.3 and ID.4 have led Volkswagen to bring back buttons: a bank of physical switches in the centre console consign the hated temperature sliders and haptic steering wheel controls to history. It’s the same for the window winders: the first IDs saved money by having a user-unfriendly toggle to select between front and rear, while the ID. Polo restores four switches. Fabric dashboard inserts and subtle interior lighting also provide a welcoming ambience.
The secret sauce steams from surprise and delight features such as the digital screen’s retro display, inspired by an ‘80s Golf, which nostalgic users can select. The driver gets a 10-inch digital cockpit, while the central touchscreen measures 13-inches across. Their software will benefit from Over The Air upgrades.
How practical is the new Volkswagen ID. Polo?
But the interior packaging will also satisfy target customers, such as a 30-something nurse, whose use cases have been strictly profiled to make the ID. Polo suit their needs. Grünitz, a 30-year Volkswagen veteran, was living in the city and running a Polo when his first child was born. And his flashbacks trying to cram a stroller in its boot clearly influenced the ID. Polo’s trunk.
“We used the advantage of front-wheel drive and created a basement that’s a storage space under the trunk floor, big enough for a stroller or more than two crates of water,” he explained. “And you still have a normal trunk above it that can be used.”
The ID. Polo packs a remarkable 441 litres of boot space, compared with 350 for a combustion Polo and 380 for today’s Golf. The little VW’s compact torsion beam rear suspension design, and not having to package a motor, enables this. “For a regular compact hatchback, no car has more trunk volume than the ID. Polo,” said Bokker.
Measuring 4,053mm, the electric Polo is much the same length as its petrol-powered sibling. Not having to accommodate an engine makes for superior cabin space, more than a Golf Mk4’s, reckons VW – though besting a near 30-year-old car slightly damns it with faint praise.
Volkswagen ID. Polo range and performance
Stowed between the axles are the two batteries, with a usable capacity of 37 and 52kWh. The smaller pack uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry which helps keep the entry price down; the bigger unit is Nickel Manganese Cobalt with superior energy density.
Base Trend cars get the LFP pack and an 85kW (114bhp) motor; Life and Style trims pair it with a slightly punchier 99kW (133bhp) output. The NMC battery comes with the two higher grades and the punchiest, 155kW (208bhp) motor. At least until the ID. Polo GTI comes on stream in 2027. The base car takes 11 seconds to crack the 0-62mph sprint: this falls to 9.8 and 7.4 seconds with the more powerful motors.
Range and charging capabilities are also pegged to your choice of powertrain. The entry-level LFP Trend travels 196-miles on the WLTP cycle, or a further 8-miles with the upper lines. Switch to the NMC battery for a 283-mile range and the quickest DC charge rate: 105kW for a 24-minute charge from 10 to 80 per cent. The equivalent figures for the LFP pack are 90kW DC and 27 minutes.
The Volkswagen will also offer bi-directional charging to feed energy back to the grid, and fit a circa €200 V2L charger to power up your gadgets on the go.
“We say the ID. Polo is one of Volkswagen Group’s ‘urban electric family’,” said product expert Bokker, referencing the small Skoda, Cupra and VW ID. Cross SUV city cars that are spun off this ‘MEB+’ architecture. “But 70 per cent of target customers live in the suburbs, so [we offer a] long range with the bigger battery. In France [supermini] is the biggest segment, so ID. Polo is not just a second car.”
What safety tech does the new VW ID. Polo have?
And it packs tech from higher segments too. Connected Travel Assist uses a camera to identify red traffic lights and bring the car to a halt, or move off if the car in front pulls away. There’s Park Assist with a memory function enabling the ID. Polo to learn your manoeuvres and even drive out of a tight space. And four digital keys allow multiple family members to access the car from their smartphones.
Blind spot warning and lane assist are standard, the mid-tier Life trim gets a rear view parking camera, adaptive cruise and wireless charging. And the standard metallic paint is python yellow – a colour bespoke to Audi not so long ago.
Options include a big glass roof, Harman Kardon premium sound and massage seats. Those were must-haves for the SUVs in the urban car family, but the VW team decided to tap into them for the ID. Polo too.
“Efficiencies across the electric car family are important, to achieve better battery costs and the low entry price,” explained Bokker. “We have synergies where you don’t see them, differences where you do.” Indeed Volkswagen Group is proud of having 80 per cent commonality across the four cars, which have unlocked a €650m saving in development costs. That helps profitability – as well as keeping customer prices low.
Bokker says the Renault 5 is the ID. Polo’s main competitor, which costs from €28,000 in Germany – €3,050 more than the ID. Polo. “The R5 is doing well in volume terms. With the right car we can make good volumes – and our strength is value for money.”
With the Renault 5, Hyundai Ioniq 3, Cupra Raval and now the ID. Polo, customers wanting an electric supermini have never had it so good. The people’s car maker is finding its people’s touch once more.
Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...