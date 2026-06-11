The Volkswagen Caravelle is back! Multivan name dropped as MPV range gets revamp

Volkswagen has resurrected the Caravelle nameplate it dropped in 2021 as part of a revamp of its large MPVs.

Caravelle replaces Mutivan as the name for the big people carrier, with the California camper van also receiving the same updates to front-end styling, interior quality, equipment and infotainment.

The most obvious change is the new, larger LED headlights, including a light bar stretching across the whole front on higher-spec models, and the redesigned front bumper. That’s joined by fresh two-tone paint finishes, combining a candy-white top half with one of grey, brown and sunset red, and a matt grey option, while five new alloy designs have been added, with the 16-inch entry wheels being dropped from the line-up. Base-spec models, now named Trend, get 17-inch steel rims.

Advertisement - Article continues below

VW claimed “major” interior changes, upping material quality alongside a new 12.9-inch infotainment screen that replaces the previous 10.0-inch version and now incorporates touch sliders for audio and air-con controls. The drive selector also moves to the steering column, as per the ID. Buzz, and smartphone fans will be excited to hear the wireless charging pad gets a power boost from five to 25 watts, while the USB ports jump from 46 to 60 watts. The cup-holders are also illuminated, while memory and massage seats are available for the first time, along with traffic-light recognition being added to the suite of safety kit.

The Caravelle is also more flexible than ever, with a new eight-seat vis-a-vis option of two three-seat benches facing each other.

Revised versions of both Caravelle and California will hit the UK early in 2027.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.