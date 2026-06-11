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The Volkswagen Caravelle is back! Multivan name dropped as MPV range gets revamp

Dropped nameplate returns alongside updates to people carrier and campervan siblings

By:Paul Barker
11 Jun 2026
VW Caravelle Life - front 3/46

Volkswagen has resurrected the Caravelle nameplate it dropped in 2021 as part of a revamp of its large MPVs. 

Caravelle replaces Mutivan as the name for the big people carrier, with the California camper van also receiving the same updates to front-end styling, interior quality, equipment and infotainment. 

The most obvious change is the new, larger LED headlights, including a light bar stretching across the whole front on higher-spec models, and the redesigned front bumper. That’s joined by fresh two-tone paint finishes, combining a candy-white top half with one of grey, brown and sunset red, and a matt grey option, while five new alloy designs have been added, with the 16-inch entry wheels being dropped from the line-up. Base-spec models, now named Trend, get 17-inch steel rims.

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VW claimed “major” interior changes, upping material quality alongside a new 12.9-inch infotainment screen that replaces the previous 10.0-inch version and now incorporates touch sliders for audio and air-con controls. The drive selector also moves to the steering column, as per the ID. Buzz, and smartphone fans will be excited to hear the wireless charging pad gets a power boost from five to 25 watts, while the USB ports jump from 46 to 60 watts. The cup-holders are also illuminated, while memory and massage seats are available for the first time, along with traffic-light recognition being added to the suite of safety kit. 

The Caravelle is also more flexible than ever, with a new eight-seat vis-a-vis option of two three-seat benches facing each other. 

Revised versions of both Caravelle and California will hit the UK early in 2027. 

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Paul Barker - editor, Auto Express
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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