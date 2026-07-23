Ford will unleash a flagship family crossover – effectively the new Kuga – in 2029 as part of a wholesale renewal of its European product line-up.

The all-new car – which will share an architecture with two SUVs from Chinese auto maker Geely – will sit in the heart of Europe’s most popular market, ‘C-segment’ midsize SUVs, where rivals typically measure around 4.5m-long and include cars such as the Volkswagen Tiguan.

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The crossover is a multi-energy vehicle, offering a broad range of electrified drivetrains to appeal to diverse customers. The car will be assembled alongside an upcoming compact SUV that belongs to Ford’s Bronco family, as well as the two Geelys, with Ford entering a manufacturing joint venture with the Chinese group at its production hub in Valencia, Spain.

“[Valencia is] going to be launching vehicles that are multi-energy,” explained Jim Baumbick, president of Ford of Europe at a press conference announcing the manufacturing JV. “We’ll start with EV first, but there are extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) and plug-in hybrids. We think that a whole portfolio of solutions are absolutely critical to the goal of achieving net zero over time.”

Partnering with Geely opens the door to Ford using petrol/electric powertrains from Horse, the joint-venture drivetrain supplier formed by its two partners Geely and Renault.