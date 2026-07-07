MST has expanded its portfolio of reimagined Mk1 Ford Escorts with the new Mk1 EVO, designed with tarmac rallying and track performance in mind.

Previous cars built by the Welsh firm have had more of a focus on mixed-surface or road driving, riding on the diddy 13-inch wheels and taller tyres characteristic of the original rally cars of the late sixties and seventies. But even at glance, it’s clear the Mk1 EVO is a lot more serious.

As the name suggests, it’s an evolution of MST’s existing work and would look right at home on a modern asphalt rally stage, squaring up to WRC cars. At the EVO’s core is a 2.5-litre, 350bhp Millington four-cylinder engine bolted to a six-speed paddle-shift sequential gearbox – though for customers seeking even more performance, 2.7 and 2.8-litre engines are also available.

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The suspension is new for the Mk1 EVO, with a fully independent rear set-up, similar to a design that MST developed with Colin McRae for the late rallying legend’s own Mk2 rally car. This is paired with adjustable WRC-spec Reiger dampers, and 18x8-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tarmac rally tyres (for road use, a set of 17-inch wheels and Michelin Pilots go in their place). Brakes are by AP Racing, so the car should stop as quickly as it goes.