Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MST Mk1 Evo turns the original Ford Escort into a rally monster

Latest evolution of MST’s built-from-scratch reimagined Ford Escort is aimed at tarmac rallying

By:Antony Ingram
7 Jul 2026
MST Mk1 EVO Tarmac - front10

MST has expanded its portfolio of reimagined Mk1 Ford Escorts with the new Mk1 EVO, designed with tarmac rallying and track performance in mind.

Previous cars built by the Welsh firm have had more of a focus on mixed-surface or road driving, riding on the diddy 13-inch wheels and taller tyres characteristic of the original rally cars of the late sixties and seventies. But even at glance, it’s clear the Mk1 EVO is a lot more serious.

As the name suggests, it’s an evolution of MST’s existing work and would look right at home on a modern asphalt rally stage, squaring up to WRC cars. At the EVO’s core is a 2.5-litre, 350bhp Millington four-cylinder engine bolted to a six-speed paddle-shift sequential gearbox – though for customers seeking even more performance, 2.7 and 2.8-litre engines are also available.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The suspension is new for the Mk1 EVO, with a fully independent rear set-up, similar to a design that MST developed with Colin McRae for the late rallying legend’s own Mk2 rally car. This is paired with adjustable WRC-spec Reiger dampers, and 18x8-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tarmac rally tyres (for road use, a set of 17-inch wheels and Michelin Pilots go in their place). Brakes are by AP Racing, so the car should stop as quickly as it goes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Naturally, each lucky owner (and there are a lot of them, given that order books are full well into 2027) can have the car tailored to their personal specification. So if someone wants the full works rally car effect, then that’s on the table, but so is a nicely trimmed ‘touring’ spec with leather and Alcantara on various surfaces. You can presumably have more or less whatever you like when it comes to paintwork colours, too.

As a reminder, this is no original Ford Escort that’s needed dozens of hours of patching up before MST can even start with its modifications – MST makes these cars from scratch, because it’s able to build Mk1 (and Mk2) Escort shells in-house and register them as a brand-new car.

MST Mk1 EVO Tarmac - rear10

That goes some way to explaining the base price of £195,000 plus VAT, or about £234k total before you start customising things. But next to some of the other resto-mods on the market, the Mk1 EVO actually looks like a bit of a bargain.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s
Best cars of the 1960s - header image

Best 60s cars: the 35 greatest cars of the 1960s

The swinging sixties brought a vast array of unforgettable cars that would establish the path of the industry for decades to come. We pick our top 35 …
Best cars & vans
16 Jun 2026
New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’
Fiesta ST vs Polo GTI vs i20 N - Ford Fiesta ST cornering

New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’

Fast Ford fans rejoice, as the top-brass confirm that ST and maybe even RS models are firmly part of the plan
News
7 Jun 2026
New Ford Bronco set for 2028, and it’s coming to the UK
Ford Bronco Sport 2025

New Ford Bronco set for 2028, and it’s coming to the UK

A new and far more rugged off-roader is on its way to toughen Ford’s future model line up
News
3 Jun 2026
New Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition brings the 80s hot hatch up to date
Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition - front static

New Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition brings the 80s hot hatch up to date

British-based restomod specialist Tolman has revealed its ‘new’ Ford Escort XR3i
News
1 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 on the way: More range, better tech and a saloon transformation

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a sporty saloon, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
6 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month
Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month

Not many cars tick all the boxes, but the Skoda Octavia Estate is one of those. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July.
News
3 Jul 2026
The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit
Skywell BE11 - front cornering

The UK's first Chinese car UK brand casualty? Skywell is looking at the exit

Skywell sold a grand total of 31 cars in the UK last year and its importer, Innovation Automotive, has now shut down
News
6 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content