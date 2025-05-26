Popularity of manual gearbox cars continues to decline as new analysis shows that they represent fewer than one in 10 new car enquiries via Auto Express Marketplace. In 2026 only one in five new models is offered with three pedals, with experts suggesting the manual gearbox could disappear from the UK altogether by 2030.

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In the first half of 2026, just 7.9 per cent of factory order enquiries submitted to Auto Express’ Buy a Car service concerned a car with a manual gearbox. This marks a significant decrease from a 14 per cent share in the same period in 2025, and 21 per cent in 2024.

Such a lack of interest is perhaps no surprise because despite Marketplace including every single mainstream car manufacturer in the UK, just 72 of the 356 (roughly one in five) unique car models available are offered with a manual transmission. In fact, more than half (26 of 48) of the brands on the site only sell automatic cars, with those that do provide manual options typically confining them to entry-level models in the range.

In 2025, the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said just 17 per cent of new cars left the forecourt with a manual transmission, down from 22 per cent in 2024. This is representative of a slow decline in the number of manual registrations over the past few years, with automatic sales having become the majority in 2020.