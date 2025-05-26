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Death of the manual car: shock new data shows record low demand

Just 7.9 per cent of Marketplace enquiries so far in 2026 have been for manual cars, with experts suggesting the transmission could be dead by 2030

By:Tom Jervis
3 Jul 2026
Manual gearbox

Popularity of manual gearbox cars continues to decline as new analysis shows that they represent fewer than one in 10 new car enquiries via Auto Express Marketplace. In 2026 only one in five new models is offered with three pedals, with experts suggesting the manual gearbox could disappear from the UK altogether by 2030.

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In the first half of 2026, just 7.9 per cent of factory order enquiries submitted to Auto Express’ Buy a Car service concerned a car with a manual gearbox. This marks a significant decrease from a 14 per cent share in the same period in 2025, and 21 per cent in 2024.

Such a lack of interest is perhaps no surprise because despite Marketplace including every single mainstream car manufacturer in the UK, just 72 of the 356 (roughly one in five) unique car models available are offered with a manual transmission. In fact, more than half (26 of 48) of the brands on the site only sell automatic cars, with those that do provide manual options typically confining them to entry-level models in the range.

In 2025, the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said just 17 per cent of new cars left the forecourt with a manual transmission, down from 22 per cent in 2024. This is representative of a slow decline in the number of manual registrations over the past few years, with automatic sales having become the majority in 2020.

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In fact, some experts believe the manual gearbox could die out completely as soon as 2030; Ben Hermer, operations director at Vehicle Data Global (VDG) said: “The moment is fast approaching when the economics of maintaining a manual transmission option don't add up, given the R&D, certification and other overheads involved in developing and refining gearboxes, even if there remains some demand in the market.”

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Hermer concedes that “Based on current trend data, between five and 10 per cent of cars will theoretically still be manual by 2030.” However, he points out that with this in mind, ”manufacturers will be looking hard at whether maintaining manual gearbox programmes for a shrinking share of the market makes economic sense, while they manage the overall pressures of conversion from ICE and competing with international market entrants in the EV sector.”

In the meantime, manuals remain by far the most popular option on the second-hand market; while used cars only account for roughly a third of cars available on Auto Express Marketplace, almost three quarters of these are five years old or newer. With manual cars long being the dominant choice until only recently and the average car on UK roads being almost 10 years old, there will at least remain options for those wanting to row gears themselves for a few more years at least.

New BMW M2 being driven in the UK - front tracking

New cars available with a manual gearbox on Auto Express Marketplace

Audi A3BMW M2Citroen Belingo
Citroen C3Citroen C3 AircrossCitroen C4
Cupra LeonCupra Leon EstateCupra Formentor
Dacia BigsterDacia DusterDacia Jogger
Dacia SanderoDacia Sandero StepwayFiat 500
Fiat 600Ford KugaFord Mustang
Ford Mustang ConvertibleFord PumaFord Tourneo Courier
Ford Tourneo CustomHyundai BayonHyundai i10
Hyundai i20Hyundai KonaHyundai Tucson
Jeep AvengerKGM TivoliKia K4
Kia PicantoKia SportageKia Stonic
Kia XCeedLotus EmiraMazda 3
Mazda 3 SaloonMazda CX-30Mazda MX-5
Mazda MX-5 RFMG3MG HS
MG ZSNissan JukeNissan Qashqai
Peugeot 208Peugeot 2008Peugeot Rifter
Renault CapturRenault ClioRenault Symbioz
SEAT AronaSEAT LeonSEAT Leon Estate
SEAT IbizaSkoda FabiaSkoda Kamiq
Skoda KaroqSkoda OctaviaSkoda Octavia Estate
Skoda ScalaSuzuki S-CrossSuzuki Swift
Suzuki VitaraVauxhall CorsaVauxhall Frontera
Vauxhall MokkaVolkswagen GolfVolkswagen Polo
Volkswagen T-CrossVolkswagen T-Roc CabrioletVolkswagen Taigo

What is killing the manual gearbox?

So why is the manual gearbox going away? There are several reasons, but mainly it comes down to customer preferences and the rise of automatic-only EVs. Firstly, many drivers simply prefer driving an automatic car; while enthusiasts typically prefer the analogue and involving nature of changing gears themselves, taking this action out of the equation ultimately makes driving much more relaxing, which many drivers prefer.

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Then there are electrified vehicles which, whether you’re discussing hybrids or full-fat EVs, almost all operate as full automatics. As these begin to flood into the used market, the UK car park will slowly but surely say goodbye to the manual transmission, with this type of gearbox left exclusive to the cheapest or most driver-focused cars on sale.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that more and more young people are choosing to take an automatic driving test, rather than the full manual alternative. Figures from the AA Driving School found that one in five of its students (21 per cent) took and passed their practical test in an automatic car in 2024, up from just nine-and-a-half per cent five years prior.

Such is the case, AA Driving School’s managing director, Emma Bush, said: “As more people become confident with the idea of their driving future being electric, the idea of needing to drive a manual vehicle will feel irrelevant to many. Indeed, we see many are already choosing to not only learn in an automatic, but to learn in an electric vehicle.

“We see this trend continuing and the need for manual tuition declining, although manual licences will remain important for some drivers as they will want the option to drive a larger variety of vehicles.”

Manual or automatic, you can buy a vast range of new and used cars with our own Find a Car service...

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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