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New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’

Fast Ford fans rejoice, as the top-brass confirm that ST and maybe even RS models are firmly part of the plan

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Jun 2026
Fiesta ST vs Polo GTI vs i20 N - Ford Fiesta ST cornering

Amongst all the excitement around news of a new Ford Fiesta arriving alongside a glut of other new models, Ford also confirmed to Auto Express that it will have performance derivatives – it’s a core deliverable to give its new models credibility for buyers and enthusiasts. 

When queried specifically on whether this means we will see ST or RS variants in future, Ford’s European general head of product Christian Weingartner told Auto Express: “We have not made any decisions on naming, but it's very clear that if you talk ‘race to to road’, that we want to have really capable vehicles. To be credible and authentic, there needs to be some kind of performance series of our vehicles; that's what we’ve got to have.”

There’s plenty to work with when it comes to the forthcoming 2028 Fiesta in this regard, too, because the RG EV Small architecture already underpins the sporty Alpine A290, which has a wider track and lower stance than other models on the platform. 

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Its multi-link rear suspension system is also one step up on all former Fiesta models, and is even capable of supporting a second electric motor, unlocking not just more performance, but all-wheel drive, too. 

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With such a deliberate connection to its rally successes being channelled, an all-wheel-drive Fiesta RS could finally be on the cards as a new performance flagship for the range.

Ford’s performance models shouldn't be limited to just the Fiesta either, as the three other models – in this case a new Puma-sized BEV and two hybrid models that will effectively replace the existing Kuga and Focus – all share a similar connection to Ford’s high performance heritage. So who knows. A new Puma ST might well also be on the cards, and looking further ahead might this even lead to a new era of Focus ST and RS models? 

This obviously aligns with plans to integrate Ford’s rally-bred heritage into each of its models. However, this sense of driver engagement and focus on quality engineering will be tangible across more ordinary variants too, as Baumbick told us: “We develop products for targeted customers, so we can actually bring out the attributes that matter most to them. It doesn’t mean that your granny at 93 has to drive a rally car. When you talk to most customers they can’t explain it, but they say it just feels right. It drives well. And that’s the soul of what we’re trying to unlock and what’s special about our cars.”

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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