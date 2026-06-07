New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’

Amongst all the excitement around news of a new Ford Fiesta arriving alongside a glut of other new models, Ford also confirmed to Auto Express that it will have performance derivatives – it’s a core deliverable to give its new models credibility for buyers and enthusiasts.

When queried specifically on whether this means we will see ST or RS variants in future, Ford’s European general head of product Christian Weingartner told Auto Express: “We have not made any decisions on naming, but it's very clear that if you talk ‘race to to road’, that we want to have really capable vehicles. To be credible and authentic, there needs to be some kind of performance series of our vehicles; that's what we’ve got to have.”

There’s plenty to work with when it comes to the forthcoming 2028 Fiesta in this regard, too, because the RG EV Small architecture already underpins the sporty Alpine A290, which has a wider track and lower stance than other models on the platform.

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Its multi-link rear suspension system is also one step up on all former Fiesta models, and is even capable of supporting a second electric motor, unlocking not just more performance, but all-wheel drive, too.