New Ford Puma Gen-E coming in 2028 will share a lot with the Renault 4
Ford’s new car blitz will yield a new all-electric Puma that’ll go head to head with the popular Kia EV3
Ford’s joint venture with Renault won’t just deliver one new model, because a second car – a compact SUV – built on the same architecture is also due to replace the Puma Gen-E in 2028.
Much like the way the car fits into the range now, the new SUV will have a more spacious interior than the upcoming Fiesta, more room for luggage behind the second row and a slightly higher ride height. With the Explorer just 4.4m long, it’s unlikely that this model will be much more than 4.2m long.
It’ll share many elements with the Fiesta, including its RG EV Small platform that’s been derived from a joint-venture with Renault. This means we already have a good idea of the potential electric powertrains at use, and the performance and range we might expect from them.
As it stands, the Renault 4 is available with two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh. The larger option is the only option available in the UK, and it comes with a 148bhp e-motor mounted under the bonnet powering the front wheels. Performance is pretty middling, at 8.2 seconds to 62mph.
Range is rated at up to around 240 miles on the Renault, but as we’ve found in our testing this figure can suffer during prolonged motorway driving. Charging is limited to 100kW DC fast charging, with an 11kW AC maximum capable from slower wallboxes.
This is where Ford’s plans could come under the greatest pressure, as these figures are distinctly average for the class right now, and come 2028 there will be a whole range of new models that will have more range, faster charging and better efficiency.
However Ford’s top-brass remain undeterred, suggesting the collaboration with Renault will allow it to tap into the latest technological developments in order to keep its next-generation Puma Gen-E right up to date.
This means it could also include a dual-motor layout, which we know Renault is poised to bring to the market in 2027, and potentially a new high-performance variant with it. Ford’s Puma ST has done very well for the brand, despite the outcry from more traditional hot hatchback customers.
As with the new Fiesta, the shared architecture will affect the proportions, but will leave Ford’s designers free to give this new Puma a distinct look. As previewed by a teaser image revealed by Ford, the new model adopts a new design language that more directly draws on its motorsport heritage, with a new four-light signature due to be adopted by most new Ford models.
Inside, we expect the cabin to share key digital interfaces with the Renaults 4 and 5, in this case a pair of 10-inch touchscreens. However the software within it will be reskinned to look and feel more familiar to its customers.
Ford hasn’t confirmed specific timing, other than to say the four models will all arrive before the end of 2029. The Puma Gen-E is expected to be within the bounds of 2028, however, arriving after the new Fiesta and Ford’s new Bronco flagship.
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