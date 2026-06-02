Ford’s joint venture with Renault won’t just deliver one new model, because a second car – a compact SUV – built on the same architecture is also due to replace the Puma Gen-E in 2028.

Much like the way the car fits into the range now, the new SUV will have a more spacious interior than the upcoming Fiesta, more room for luggage behind the second row and a slightly higher ride height. With the Explorer just 4.4m long, it’s unlikely that this model will be much more than 4.2m long.

It’ll share many elements with the Fiesta, including its RG EV Small platform that’s been derived from a joint-venture with Renault. This means we already have a good idea of the potential electric powertrains at use, and the performance and range we might expect from them.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As it stands, the Renault 4 is available with two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh. The larger option is the only option available in the UK, and it comes with a 148bhp e-motor mounted under the bonnet powering the front wheels. Performance is pretty middling, at 8.2 seconds to 62mph.

Range is rated at up to around 240 miles on the Renault, but as we’ve found in our testing this figure can suffer during prolonged motorway driving. Charging is limited to 100kW DC fast charging, with an 11kW AC maximum capable from slower wallboxes.