Skoda Elroq vs Toyota C-HR+: can our Car of the Year fend off its Japanese rival?
Japanese brand’s all-new electric C-HR+ goes up against our reigning Car of the Year, the Skoda Elroq
While Toyota has its hybrid technology nailed down, the company’s transition to fully electric vehicles hasn’t been quite as auspicious. When we first tested the awkwardly named Toyota bZ4X, we thought it was fine, but it didn’t really upset the class with amazing efficiency or performance.
But now there’s a new electric SUV in the manufacturer’s line-up in the shape of the Toyota C-HR+. Don’t be confused by the name, though, because while it wears the same C-HR badge as the firm’s popular hybrid crossover, the C-HR+ has more in common with the bZ4X. It’s based on the same platform, but there have been a range of updates to help boost the C-HR+’s potential.
To see how far Toyota’s EV tech has progressed, we’re lining the newcomer up against a strong contender in the form of the Skoda Elroq. We crowned the Czech EV as our overall Car of the Year in the 2025 New Car Awards, so opposition doesn’t come tougher.
Both models compete at a similar price point, while they’re a close match in terms of size, equipment and claimed range. Can Toyota’s new C-HR+ pull off victory?
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Toyota C-HR+
|Model:
|Toyota C-HR+ Excel
|Price:
|£40,995
|Powertrain:
|77kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 221bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.3 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.6 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|347 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
As we’ve already mentioned, the name C-HR+ is a bit of a misnomer, because nothing is shared with the hybrid model. Instead you’ll find Toyota’s e-TNGA electric platform under the skin, as used by the bZ4X and other Lexus and Subaru models.
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Prices for the C-HR+ start from just under £34,500 and there are three models in the line-up. The entry-level Icon car has a 57.7kWh battery, while the Design and Excel versions use a 77kWh pack. These cost £37,000 and £41,000 respectively.
Tester’s notes
All-round visibility in the C-HR+ could be improved instantly with the addition of a rear wiper. Yes, it would spoil the car’s sleek overall shape, but we’re sure the benefits outweigh the aesthetics.
At the moment, the rear screen relies on the car’s aerodynamics to keep the window clear, but if you’re in stop-start traffic in the rain, then there’s no easy way to clear the glass. And if the car is left standing through a cycle of sun and rain, this can leave water marks that make the glass foggy at all times.
One improvement that the C-HR+ has when compared with the hybrid model is improved access to its assorted safety systems. Rather than having to use the trip display and steering wheel buttons to navigate through them, they are easily accessed via the main touchscreen instead.
There’s a shortcut to quick settings on the home screen, or you can delve further and activate each option as you see fit. It’s not as quick to use as some rival set-ups, but is certainly more convenient than the older system.
Skoda Elroq
|Model:
|Skoda Elroq 85 Edition
|Price:
|£39,070
|Powertrain:
|82kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 282bhp
|0-62mph:
|6.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.7 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|355 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
Our reigning Car of the Year is a strong contender in the electric family-SUV class. Skoda took the existing running gear from the Enyaq and repackaged it into a body that isn’t much smaller, but offers even greater value for money.
The Elroq has slightly larger batteries than the C-HR+, at 63kWh and 82kWh (plus an 84kWh pack for the vRS model), while SE L, Edition and SportLine trims are offered. Prices range from £34,000 to £47,000 for the faster vRS variant.
Tester’s notes
The Elroq comes with a choice of interior finishes that are designed to enhance the regular trim levels. As standard, SE L and Edition cars come with the Loft package that uses woven fabric on the dashboard and seats. Both can be upgraded to Suite, which adds synthetic leather elements across the dash and seat faces.
For a more eye-catching look, the Lodge package adds two-tone light grey and black upholstery that is hPlenty of Skoda’s Simply Clever touches are included in the Elroq. There’s the familiar parking ticket holder against the windscreen, a USB socket near the rear-view mirror for a dash cam, secondary seatback pockets for smartphones and of course an umbrella in the driver’s door.
Skoda’s trademark combination ice scraper and tyre tread-depth gauge has been moved, though. Since there’s no fuel filler flap to tuck it into, it’s now kept in a spot in the boot trim, highlighted by orange seat belts and stitching throughout the cabin.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both models have one electric motor, and the Skoda is more powerful than the Toyota, so it’s faster in a straight line. It also feels more mature, because it sends power to the rear wheels; the Toyota is front-wheel drive.
There’s a slight fidget to the Skoda’s ride at lower speeds that improves the faster you go, while the C-HR+ has a surprisingly sporty edge for an EV. But while the ride is a little firm at all speeds, it’s not harsh.
Tech highlights
Toyota wins the battle for touchscreen size with a 14-inch display, but half is taken up by the clear climate controls. Less impressive is the small driver’s display, which can be obscured by the steering wheel.
Skoda’s 13-inch touchscreen has crisp graphics, colour-coded shortcut buttons at the top of the display and climate controls across the bottom. The home screen is usefully divided into three.
Price and running
Both models are eligible for the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, so you get even more car for your money. Standard kit is generous, while both electric cars fall below the £50,000 threshold for the luxury-car road-tax supplement.
We saw a return of 3.6 miles per kWh from the Toyota on our test – a mere 0.1mi/kWh behind the Skoda. At that rate, and thanks to its bigger battery, the Elroq can travel 25 miles further on a charge.
Practicality
The C-HR+’s coupé-style profile limits boot space, and its 416-litre capacity is dwarfed by the 470 litres on offer in the upright Elroq. The Toyota isn’t helped by the amount of intrusion into the space, either.
Rear headroom is also compromised in the C-HR+, but it’s not far behind the Skoda when it comes to legroom, and they’re level pegging for shoulder space if you’re travelling three-up.
Safety
While the C-HR+ doesn’t currently have a Euro NCAP rating, the bZ4X that uses the same platform and safety systems earned five stars in 2025, and has higher percentage figures than the Elroq for child-occupant and pedestrian protection.
Both cars feature quick access to their safety systems, the Toyota via a swipe-up menu, while the Skoda has a menu that’s called up via a button on the wheel.
Ownership
There’s three years or 60,000 miles of warranty for both cars as standard, but the C-HR+ offers up to 10 years or 100,000 miles of cover if you get it serviced at a franchised outlet.
Skoda offers extended warranty cover as a cost option lasting up to four or five years with different mileage limits. The Elroq is cheaper to maintain if you buy a service plan, but some buyers might like the peace of mind that Toyota offers.
Verdict
Winner: Skoda Elroq
The strengths that helped the Skoda Elroq to earn our Car of the Year award in 2025 are still present, and make it a very attractive compact family EV package. The Czech SUV offers great value for money, plenty of space for families and their luggage, and is well equipped in mid-range Edition guise.
On top of that is a well rounded driving experience that offers comfort and good handling, while the powertrain delivers a tempting mix of performance and efficiency. We’d like a more positive brake pedal, and for a heat pump to come as standard, but overall the Elroq continues to be a leading EV choice.
Runner-up: Toyota C-HR+
Toyota’s latest EV is well worth adding to your shortlist if you’re in the market for a family EV, because it’s nearly as efficient as the Elroq, is well priced and has plenty of kit for the money. While it’s not designed to be sporty, the weight of the controls and the agile and sure-footed nature of the chassis will be appealing to buyers still after some driving enjoyment.
There really aren’t many drawbacks, but the main ones are that the driving position might be slightly awkward for some, and while rear space is better than you’ll find in the C-HR hybrid, it’s not as roomy as in the Elroq. Boot space is behind the class best, too.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Toyota C-HR+ Excel
|Skoda Elroq 85 Edition
|Price from/price as tested
|£34,495/£40,995
|£33,970/£39,070
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|1x electric motor
|1x electric motor
|Power/torque
|221bhp/269Nm
|282bhp/545Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/fwd
|Single-speed/rwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.3 seconds/99mph
|6.6 seconds/111mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|86/94dB
|86/93dB
|Battery capacity/usable
|77/72kWh
|82/77kWh
|Official range
|347 miles
|355 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.6mi/kWh/259 miles
|3.7mi/kWh/285 miles
|Charging
|150kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|175kW (10-80% in 28 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|4,520/2,750/1,870/1,595mm
|4,488/2,765/1,884/1,625mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|730/1,000/435mm
|730/1,040/447mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|860/1,000mm
|850/1,040mm
|Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room
|580-830/880/1,480mm
|654-874/983/1,485mm
|Boot opening width/height
|945/935mm
|N/A
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|N/A/416 litres/N/A
|N/A/470/1,580 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|880/980/775mm
|852/1,000/700mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,910/610/750kg
|2,050/600/1,000kg
|Turning circle
|11.0 metres
|9.3 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£17,110/49.60%
|£19,652/50.30%
|Depreciation
|£17,385
|£14,318
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|37/£1,450/£200
|32/£1,406/£200
|Four-year service cost
|£1,000
|£744
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£327/£655
|£312/£624
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£686
|£668
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|Service-activated up to 10yrs/100k miles
|£630 (5yrs/100,000 miles)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|14th
|12th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|N/A
|90/87/77/78/5_ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£655-£950/20 inches
|£680-£1,065/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360-degree
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Front/yes
|Front/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|14.0 inches/7.0 inches
|13.0 inches/5.0 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/£905 pack
|Two-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Toyota C-HR+
Excel trim comes with all of the equipment you’re likely to need, although the Premium Pack (£905) adds a JBL sound system and panoramic glass roof. The upholstery can be swapped for a light grey finish at no extra cost.
Skoda Elroq
Adding a heat pump (£1,100) narrows the Elroq’s price advantage, while metallic paint is pricier. SE L and Edition cars can be upgraded with Lodge (£600) and Suite (£2,000) packs that add more premium interior finishes.
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