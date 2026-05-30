While Toyota has its hybrid technology nailed down, the company’s transition to fully electric vehicles hasn’t been quite as auspicious. When we first tested the awkwardly named Toyota bZ4X, we thought it was fine, but it didn’t really upset the class with amazing efficiency or performance.

But now there’s a new electric SUV in the manufacturer’s line-up in the shape of the Toyota C-HR+. Don’t be confused by the name, though, because while it wears the same C-HR badge as the firm’s popular hybrid crossover, the C-HR+ has more in common with the bZ4X. It’s based on the same platform, but there have been a range of updates to help boost the C-HR+’s potential.

To see how far Toyota’s EV tech has progressed, we’re lining the newcomer up against a strong contender in the form of the Skoda Elroq. We crowned the Czech EV as our overall Car of the Year in the 2025 New Car Awards, so opposition doesn’t come tougher.

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Both models compete at a similar price point, while they’re a close match in terms of size, equipment and claimed range. Can Toyota’s new C-HR+ pull off victory?

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Toyota C-HR+

Model: Toyota C-HR+ Excel Price: £40,995 Powertrain: 77kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 221bhp 0-62mph: 7.3 seconds Test efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh Official range: 347 miles Annual VED: £200

As we’ve already mentioned, the name C-HR+ is a bit of a misnomer, because nothing is shared with the hybrid model. Instead you’ll find Toyota’s e-TNGA electric platform under the skin, as used by the bZ4X and other Lexus and Subaru models.