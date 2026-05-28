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New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK

By:Jordan Katsianis
28 May 2026
Chery Fullwin T11 - front5

Jaecoo is set to expand it's UK line-up even further with the introduction of a new six-seat SUV flagship. Due to be called the Jaecoo 9, its underpinnings will be sourced from the brand’s existing range and a model called the Chery Fulwin T11. More importantly it's a model that will really test the UK buying public’s trust of this new-age brand. 

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In its native China, the T11 features a three-row layout with two captain’s chairs in the centre row, with two more mounted behind. At 5.2 metres long, it’s almost the size of a long-wheelbase Range Rover, only with even more interior space and almost as much luxury.

Even though the Jaecoo 9 hasn’t been revealed in its global form, the T11 shows that key design elements are set to be shared with other Jaecoo models, such as the vertical slats, thin headlights and the shape of the lower bumper. 

Under the bonnet is a range-extender hybrid set-up; this combines Chery’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with either one or two electric motors. The latter unlocks all-wheel drive, and depending on model, it’s capable of up to 136 miles of electric range on the admittedly very forgiving CLTC efficiency test. 

Which powertrain eventually makes its way to the UK is not yet clear, but initial information from other Chinese manufacturers suggests that legislating these types of range-extender powertrains is proving to be difficult under the tougher Euro 7 regulations.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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