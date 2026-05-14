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China’s Chery guns for UK's top three: big sales targets backed by R&D investment here

Owner of Jaecoo and Omoda vows to grow from seven per cent market share, by investing in R&D to optimise cars for the UK

By:Phil McNamara
14 May 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Chery International – China’s biggest car exporter – is aiming to be the UK’s third largest car group for new car sales. It’s planning to build up British R&D to help in this mission, says the company’s UK boss Gary Lan.

In a year, Chery has mushroomed from two to just under seven per cent market share, off the back of phenomenal growth for its Jaecoo and Omoda brands. Chery itself joined the fray last autumn, and Lan says its data shows the mothership brand has similar “momentum” to Jaecoo, whose 7 SUV is the UK’s third best-selling new car in 2026.

The boss told the Financial Times’ Future of the Car conference that Chery’s UK launch was a 20-year-long ambition, “because the market is so sophisticated, so mature. For a company that takes so many years to be here, top 10, top five, top three, is a proud [achievement] for a newcomer. What really matters is we grow our share with good customer satisfaction, good media reputation, good residual values and good retailer profitability.”

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Year-to-date, Chery-Omoda-Jaecoo is the UK’s fifth biggest car group, with 46,090 registrations. It’ll have to overtake BMW-MINI (61k) and Hyundai-Kia (74k) to tuck in behind Stellantis and top dog VW Group on the podium.

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Chery will push for more registrations by better honing its cars for UK buyers, with an announcement on R&D due imminently. “Step two is UK R&D engineering because this is a unique market,” he pledged. 

A priority will be setting up the driver-assistance systems to cope with British road layouts. Lan admitted the lane-keep assist needs to be more finely tuned, and Auto Express’s road testing would add driver monitoring to that list, as well as adjustments to the ride and handling. More automated cars would need to understand what UK drivers mean when they flash their lights, to capitalise on being let out, he added.

R&D will mean additions to Chery’s UK workforce, which has already grown from 40 to 150 people. Lan talked of partnering with a university such as Warwick to develop engineering capabilities, and said: “We can seek help from the UK [to find] talent for our business, for our vehicle to be more British.”

The ultimate goal is “UK production – that will be step four,” said Lan. The FT has reported that Nissan has held talks with Chery and the Japanese firm’s Chinese JV partner Dongfeng to boost capacity utilisation at its Sunderland plant. Nissan recently announced that production of the Leaf, Qashqai and Juke had been consolidated on one line, leaving an assembly line vacant.

“Sunderland is a very cost-competitive plant,” Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa told the FT’s Kana Inagaki. “What it’s missing is volume. It is one of the best we have worldwide, actually. So we will continue to try to find a partner. And you know, looking at the operational competitiveness of the plant, I'm sure we will be able to find interested stakeholders to work with us in the plant.” 

Nissan is assessing bringing the NX8 electric SUV to Europe, and exporting other EVs built by Dongfeng in China to the Middle East and other regions. Whether the numbers add up to Sunderland production is another matter – but it’s clear that Chery, at least, will be providing UK industry with a shot in the arm.

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Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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