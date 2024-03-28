It’s not had quite the same success in Britain as sister brand Jaecoo, but Omoda is looking to build its profile here with the all-new Omoda 4.

The small SUV is set to be the entry-level model in the Omoda range, below the Omoda 5, Omoda 7 and Omoda 9. And the model was on display this week at the Beijing Auto Show, where Omoda disclosed some new information about its Nissan Juke rival, including what lies beneath the bonnet.

Powering the Omoda 4 when it arrives in the UK later this year will be the “full hybrid SHS-H” powertrain, which we’ve already tried in the Omoda 5 and has since been shared with the Jaecoo 7. The set-up uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. Power in the Omoda goes to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission called (DHT) – something we’ve seen in a few plug-in hybrid cars from the Chery group already.

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The system works in a similar way to Toyota’s hybrid tech, with the petrol engine recharging that small battery. The SHS-H isn’t designed for a large amount of electric-only driving (and Omoda hasn’t provided a range estimate anyway), although in the Omoda 5 the claimed efficiency stands at 52.2mpg – significantly up on the woeful 34.5mpg you get in the petrol car.