The Jaecoo 7 will now be available with a third powertrain option, as well as a new range-topping Black Luxury variant. Starting at £29,195, the new hybrid model drops the starting price to under £30,000, offering a more frugal powertrain option at the same time. All versions are available to order from May.

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The addition of a non plug-in hybrid to the range has meant a change of name across the board, with the SHS-S designation referring to the newly introduced standard hybrid, and SHS-P allocated to the plug-in hybrid. The new hybrid set-up is familiar from the wider Chery group, and combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small hybrid module.

Peak power is rated at 220bhp, giving the SHS-S model an 8.3-second 0-62mph time and 112mph top speed. However, of more importance is the efficiency, which is rated at 53mph in the Extra Urban WLTP cycle. No combined figures have been released so far.

The SHS-S model will be available in two trim levels, Pure and Deluxe, with plenty of standard equipment across the range. The £29,195 Pure includes a 13.2-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a refrigerated centre console, dual-zone climate control and front and rear parking sensors.

Upgrade to the £32,795 Deluxe and it upsizes the screen to 14.8 inches, features a bigger eight-speaker stereo and swaps over the fabric trim for faux leather. Neither model features any design changes.

Meanwhile, topping the range is a new Black Luxury trim fitted with the SHS-P plug-in hybrid powertrain. This features black styling elements across the grille, wheels, doors and badging. This is priced from £35,165, the same as the current top-spec SHS-P variant.

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