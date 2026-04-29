Jaecoo 8 review

Our opinion on the Jaecoo 8

The Jaecoo 8 is very competitively priced when compared to many other seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUVs, and there’s no obvious signs of cost-cutting on this car’s standard kit list. The Super-Hybrid PHEV powertrain also treads a line between performance and refinement that many established rivals would be envious of.

However, while we refer to this car as being either a six- or seven-seater, Jaecoo’s engineers see it as a ‘4+2’ or ‘5+2’, which is this large SUV’s Achilles heel. The rearmost row in both variants is very difficult to access, and at best is only suitable for occasional use on shorter journeys. Think of the Jaecoo 8 instead as a huge four- or five-seater, with the added benefit of an efficient hybrid system, an upscale-look, and a tempting price.

About the Jaecoo 8

Following on from the huge success of the Jaecoo 7 — a car that’s managed to top the UK’s monthly best-selling car list — the Jaecoo 8 is the largest SUV to come from this fledgling Chinese brand, and acts as the brand’s flagship.

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There are two variants available, Executive and Luxury, with the former being fitted with six seats and the latter with seven. It’s the Luxury that Jaecoo believes will make up the bulk of sales, with it being more oriented towards family car buyers. The Executive, meanwhile, is skewed towards posher private hire services and chauffeurs.

Jaecoo 8 prices and latest deals

The Jaecoo 8’s pricing is fiercely competitive. The seven-seat Luxury model starts from £45,500, undercutting multiple other similarly-sized PHEVs, including the Hyundai Santa Fe (£53,200), Kia Sorento (£48,400) and Mazda CX-80 (£50,100). The posher, six-seater Executive model isn’t too much more expensive, starting from £47,500.