Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Vauxhall Frontera for a low £135 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is a lot of car for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 June.

By:George Armitage
10 Jun 2026
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • ‘Extended Range’ with 249-mile range
  • Well equipped GS trim
  • Only £134.52 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera has been the most affordable car on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for most of 2026, but it's looking particularly great value for money right now.

Carwow Leasey is offering the small electric SUV for as little as £129.82 per month at the moment, but we'd break the bank and pay a fiver extra for this featured deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Again, it comes from Carwow Leasey, and for a mere £134.52 a month you can get yourself the bigger-battery 'Extended Range' model – with a 54kWh pack rather than the standard car's 44kWh unit. This brings a useful 63-mile bump in range to 249 miles, while thanks to a 100kW maximum DC charging rate, a 20-to-80-per-cent charge will take just 28 minutes.

To get the ball rolling on this deal you just need to lay down £1,909.24 as an initial 12-month payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

Tweaking the deal makes sense too, because you could save yourself £300 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which only sees the monthly payment rising to £147.13. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you less than £15 extra a month on both agreements.

You can save even more cash because, thanks to this being a Carwow Leasey deal, it comes with a voucher that'll wipe 20 per cent off the cost of using Gridserve roadside charging points. 

This deal gets you the GS trim, so there are Vauxhall's famed and comfortable 'Intelli Seats', and 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, along with a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless phone connectivity and a wireless charging pad.   

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,478Avg. savings £2,965
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,047Avg. savings £4,263
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Audi A5 Avant with tons of kit for just £360 per month
Audi A5 Avant - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Audi A5 Avant with tons of kit for just £360 per month

The Audi A5 Avant is an excellent upmarket estate car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2026
Best new-car deals 2026: Excellent offers available right now
Best new car deals

Best new-car deals 2026: Excellent offers available right now

Fancy a brand-new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
9 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor prices keep on falling – it’s now just £203 a month
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor prices keep on falling – it’s now just £203 a month

The Cupra Formentor is a sporty coupé-SUV on a shoestring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 June.
News
8 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: hello £290 a month Nissan Leaf, goodbye range anxiety
Nissan Leaf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: hello £290 a month Nissan Leaf, goodbye range anxiety

Our Deal of the Day for 7 June is the new, super-sleek evolution of Nissan’s electric family hatchback
News
7 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’
Fiesta ST vs Polo GTI vs i20 N - Ford Fiesta ST cornering

New Ford Fiesta ST confirmed as fast Fords are ‘non-negotiable’

Fast Ford fans rejoice, as the top-brass confirm that ST and maybe even RS models are firmly part of the plan
News
7 Jun 2026
Forget Bugatti, Chery's Tiggo 4 is a car I didn't want to give back
Opinion - Chery Tiggo 4

Forget Bugatti, Chery's Tiggo 4 is a car I didn't want to give back

Forget Bugatti, Mike Rutherford is seriously impressed with Chery's Tiggo 4
Opinion
7 Jun 2026
Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso successor will be boxy, practical and futuristic
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso successor will be boxy, practical and futuristic

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new MPV will be boxy, practical and family-friendly
News
8 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content