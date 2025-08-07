Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Vauxhall Frontera for a low £135 a month

‘Extended Range’ with 249-mile range

Well equipped GS trim

Only £134.52 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera has been the most affordable car on the Auto Express Buy A Car service for most of 2026, but it's looking particularly great value for money right now.

Carwow Leasey is offering the small electric SUV for as little as £129.82 per month at the moment, but we'd break the bank and pay a fiver extra for this featured deal.

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Again, it comes from Carwow Leasey, and for a mere £134.52 a month you can get yourself the bigger-battery 'Extended Range' model – with a 54kWh pack rather than the standard car's 44kWh unit. This brings a useful 63-mile bump in range to 249 miles, while thanks to a 100kW maximum DC charging rate, a 20-to-80-per-cent charge will take just 28 minutes.

To get the ball rolling on this deal you just need to lay down £1,909.24 as an initial 12-month payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Tweaking the deal makes sense too, because you could save yourself £300 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which only sees the monthly payment rising to £147.13. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you less than £15 extra a month on both agreements.

You can save even more cash because, thanks to this being a Carwow Leasey deal, it comes with a voucher that'll wipe 20 per cent off the cost of using Gridserve roadside charging points.

This deal gets you the GS trim, so there are Vauxhall's famed and comfortable 'Intelli Seats', and 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, along with a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless phone connectivity and a wireless charging pad.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…