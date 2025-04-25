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Car Deal of the Day: Posh Audi A5 Avant with tons of kit for just £360 per month

The Audi A5 Avant is an excellent upmarket estate car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.

By:George Armitage
9 Jun 2026
Audi A5 Avant - front action
  • Premium PHEV estate with 67-mile electric range 
  • Desirable S line trim, plus free Sound & Vision pack
  • Only £359.19 a month

While many buyers favour the higher seating position and ground clearance that comes with an SUV, the more traditional estate car still has plenty to offer. Just as practical and nicer to drive, the Audi A5 Avant has another card up its sleeve compared with its Audi Q5 SUV sibling: price.

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The A5 Avant is currently around £100 a month cheaper than the Q5 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and no matter how much you like the Q5's high-riding character, it's very hard to ignore a saving like that.

Through our Buy A Car service you can currently get into an A5 Avant for as little as £349 per month, but we'd recommend paying a little extra for a higher-spec model.

Take this for example: the very efficient plug-in hybrid TFSI e Quattro in S line trim, with a desirable extra equipment package thrown in. And all for just £359.19 a month with a mileage cap of 5,000 a year.

This deal from Jurni Leasing requires £4,620.28 as an initial payment to get it underway. That's a 12-month upfront sum, but you could lower that to nine months with an initial £3,715.87 payment, with the monthly price rising to £378.43.

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Whichever you choose, raising the mileage limit to a more flexible 8,000 won't break the bank either – it'll cost you less than £14 extra a month. 

The TFSI e plug-in hybrid has the potential to offer some real wallet-pleasing running costs. A 2.0-litre petrol engine is paired with a 25.9kWh battery pack, giving a claimed pure-electric range of 67 miles and fuel economy in excess of 134mpg.

The S line trim inclludes a bodykit, sports suspension that lowers the ride height by 20mm, heated sports front seats and 30-colour ambient lighting. There's even free metallic paint that is worth at least £750.

But what really seals the deal for us is the optional equipment package that’s thrown in. The Sound & Vision Pack brings a head-up display and a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system with headrest speakers.      

Audi A5 Avant - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 page.

Deals on Audi A5 rivals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £539 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New Volkswagen PassatFrom £362 ppm**

Check out the Audi A5 Avant deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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