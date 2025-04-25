Car Deal of the Day: Posh Audi A5 Avant with tons of kit for just £360 per month

Premium PHEV estate with 67-mile electric range

Desirable S line trim, plus free Sound & Vision pack

Only £359.19 a month

While many buyers favour the higher seating position and ground clearance that comes with an SUV, the more traditional estate car still has plenty to offer. Just as practical and nicer to drive, the Audi A5 Avant has another card up its sleeve compared with its Audi Q5 SUV sibling: price.

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The A5 Avant is currently around £100 a month cheaper than the Q5 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and no matter how much you like the Q5's high-riding character, it's very hard to ignore a saving like that.

Through our Buy A Car service you can currently get into an A5 Avant for as little as £349 per month, but we'd recommend paying a little extra for a higher-spec model.

Take this for example: the very efficient plug-in hybrid TFSI e Quattro in S line trim, with a desirable extra equipment package thrown in. And all for just £359.19 a month with a mileage cap of 5,000 a year.

This deal from Jurni Leasing requires £4,620.28 as an initial payment to get it underway. That's a 12-month upfront sum, but you could lower that to nine months with an initial £3,715.87 payment, with the monthly price rising to £378.43.