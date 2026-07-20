Car Deal of the Day: Forget that SUV, drive a Citroen Berlingo for just £198 a month instead

Unmatched practicality for the money

Frugal petrol power

Only £198.51 a month

Citroen is currently celebrating 30 years of the Berlingo – a faithful workhorse that has practicality and value at its core. And through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can currently get one for less than £200 a month.

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The Berlingo, affectionately known a 'van with windows', is available for a mere £198.51 a month with Motorlet, undercutting a whole swathe of far less-flexible SUVs.

Luckily this deal requires not the usual default 12-month initial payment, but a nine-month one – lucky because this saves you nearly £3,000 up front! The agreement is for three years with an annual mileage cap of 5,000 miles; 8,000 can be had for just £13.52 extra a month, or 10,000 for £20.55.

This deal gets you the entry-level trim in M guise, otherwise known as the standard wheelbase. Recently renamed Collection, it comes with a large 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 180-degree reversing camera, heated and power-folding door mirrors, and air-conditioning.

While it may not have quite the commanding driving position of a Volkswagen Tiguan, you do sit up high in the Berlingo. Plus, thanks to its square proportions, it's easy to park and load items.

Lift the huge tailgate and you'll find a vast van-like boot (funny, that), and the sliding rear doors make loading a breeze in tight car parks. The back seats fold down easily for yet more carrying space, and even the front passenger chair tumbles to allow easier loading of long items.

Under the bonnet is one of Citroen's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Despite having a modest 108bhp output, it's surprisingly perky, quiet and returns a claimed 46mpg.

The Berlingo is a very easy and stress-free car to drive. Soft suspension and light steering make for a very pleasant driving experience.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen Berlingo leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen Berlingo page.

Check out the Citroen Berlingo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…