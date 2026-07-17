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Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq vRS is a fast car for all the family at only £336 a month

Powerful and practical, the muscular Czech SUV is our Deal of the Day for July 17

By:George Armitage
17 Jul 2026
Skoda Kodiaq vRS cornering
  • Sporty looks, high power and seven-seat practicality
  • 261bhp with four-wheel drive
  • Only £336 a month

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS has always offered high performance, practicality and value for money – and today’s deal serves to underline this.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Skyfleet is offering the sporty SUV for a mere £336 a month on the nose right now – that’s outstanding value for a car with a list price of £54,655. It’s a two-year deal with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. 

All that’s needed to get things up and running is £4,032 – a reasonable sum considering the low monthly outlay. But naturally, some may want to tweak the terms to pay less up front; nine months comes in at a very reasonable £3,328.02, with the monthly outlay only rising to £369.78. 

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We'd guess most will want a higher mileage cap, too – raising it to 8,000-a-year will only cost an extra £10.23 on the 12-month initial payment plan, and £11.27 on the nine-month one. 

The latest Kodiaq vRS is petrol-only. It’s a familiar set-up – a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit taken from the Volkswagen Golf GTI, with 261bhp and 400Nm of torque

The Skoda is four-wheel drive, with 0-62mph taking just 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 143mph, plus ventilated discs all round and two-piston calipers up front. There’s even a speaker underneath the car to provide a more intense soundtrack.  

A sportier look inside and out is in keeping with the vRS's heritage, with highlights including more aggressively styled bumpers, 20-inch black wheels and high-backed sports seats (which are also heated and electrically adjustable) trimmed in black artificial leather and microsuede with red switching. A premium Canton sound system adds some luxury, too.

Skoda Kodiaq vRS interior

As this a top-spec Kodiaq, it comes as standard with seven seats. The rearmost ones are a little cramped for adults, but fine for short journeys, and there’s even enough space for a reasonable weekly shop with all seven in place.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kodiaq vRS leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kodiaq vRS page.

Deals on Skoda Kodiaq vRS rivals

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £40,220Avg. savings £8,806
New Hyundai Santa FE

Configure now

Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Tayron

New in-stock Volkswagen TayronCash £40,028Avg. savings £1,841
New Volkswagen Tayron

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Mazda Cx-80

Mazda Cx-80

New in-stock Mazda Cx-80Cash £40,795Avg. savings £9,500
New Mazda Cx-80

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Check out the Skoda Kodiaq vRS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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