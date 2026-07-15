Car Deal of the Day: splash out on the BYD Sealion 5 for just £209 a month
The BYD Sealion 5 PHEV is cheaper than pure-petrol rivals, and is our Deal of the Day for July 15
- 38-mile EV range, over 200mpg claimed
- High equipment levels; loads of rear passenger space
- Only £208.76 a month
The BYD Sealion 5 looks like a true bargain on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, especially when you realise that it undercuts its nearest rivals by hundreds of pounds a month.
Leasing Options is currently offering the Chinese plug-in hybrid for the same price as less frugal pure-petrol SUVs. You can currently get behind the wheel for less than £210 a month.
All that’s needed to get the deal rolling is an initial 12-month payment of £2,905.11, and it’s a two-year agreement with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.
Tweaking the deal to a nine-month initial payment comes in at just a few pence shy of £2,450, and switching to 8,000 miles will cost you between £13 and £15, depending on which initial payment you choose.
The Sealion 5 might not be the most exciting SUV to have arrived recently, but there's no getting away from how frugal it is.
Its 1.5-litre petrol engine is coupled to an electric motor to give – in the case of this Comfort trim version – 38 miles of pure electric running. BYD claims fuel economy of 282mpg, but you'll only achieve something in triple figures if you charge up the car regularly. AC charging will take around six hours, so perfect for overnight top-ups.
The Chinese car brand is well known for throwing a lot of standard equipment at its cars, and the Sealion 5 is no exception. Comfort trim brings vegan leather upholstery, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.
On the road, the Sealion 5 doesn't sparkle like an equivalent Ford Kuga PHEV, but it's rather more focused on being a relaxed cruiser. And that it is – it’s quiet, comfortable and stress-free.
The Sealion 5 is longer than both the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, and you can really feel that inside. Rear legroom is enormous, although this does impinge a little on boot space. Still, at 460 litres, it’s a decent size.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Sealion 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Sealion 5 page.
Deals on BYD Sealion 5 rivals
Check out the BYD Sealion 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…