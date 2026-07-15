Car Deal of the Day: splash out on the BYD Sealion 5 for just £209 a month

38-mile EV range, over 200mpg claimed

High equipment levels; loads of rear passenger space

Only £208.76 a month

The BYD Sealion 5 looks like a true bargain on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, especially when you realise that it undercuts its nearest rivals by hundreds of pounds a month.

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Leasing Options is currently offering the Chinese plug-in hybrid for the same price as less frugal pure-petrol SUVs. You can currently get behind the wheel for less than £210 a month.

All that’s needed to get the deal rolling is an initial 12-month payment of £2,905.11, and it’s a two-year agreement with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

Tweaking the deal to a nine-month initial payment comes in at just a few pence shy of £2,450, and switching to 8,000 miles will cost you between £13 and £15, depending on which initial payment you choose.

The Sealion 5 might not be the most exciting SUV to have arrived recently, but there's no getting away from how frugal it is.

Its 1.5-litre petrol engine is coupled to an electric motor to give – in the case of this Comfort trim version – 38 miles of pure electric running. BYD claims fuel economy of 282mpg, but you'll only achieve something in triple figures if you charge up the car regularly. AC charging will take around six hours, so perfect for overnight top-ups.