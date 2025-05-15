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Car Deal of the Day: Just £149 a month now nets a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

One of the UK’s favourite superminis can be had for less money than you might expect

By:Antony Ingram
12 Jul 2026
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering
  • Top-spec Ultimate trim and 1.2 Turbo engine
  • £2,140 down and £149 a month
  • Two-year deal with options to extend

The Vauxhall Corsa is one of the most familiar nameplates on UK roads - it’s hard to believe, but the Corsa first saw the light of day back in 1993

The latest model is somewhat different to that bubbly original but still deservedly popular thanks to its sensible cabin and wide choice of powertrains, but it can also be very affordable, as today’s £149.39 per month deal at Lease Car UK, through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, shows.

It’s a two-year deal at 5,000 miles per year, following a £2,140.68 initial payment. Maintenance is another £19.86 if you wish to do that up front, while adding miles to the term will cost you around £11 per month for 6,000 miles, or £22 per month to shift that to 8k a year. Longer contracts are also available. The car’s available from stock, so you’d get it almost right away.

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The car in question is a Corsa in 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Intelli-LED specification. The name might be a bit of a mouthful, but essentially the 1.2 Turbo engine is a 100bhp, three-cylinder, attached to a manual transmission - remember those?

Ultimate meanwhile means top-spec trim, including everything from heated front seats and a heated steering wheel (not that you need those given our current weather), electronic climate control (much more welcome), six-way driver seat adjustment, a 10-inch infotainment system, 7-inch digital cluster, and wireless mobile device charging.

Intelli-LED you can probably guess, but essentially it’s the Corsa’s top-spec LED headlights, with automatic LED main lights, daytime running lights, and high-beam assist. Again, all stuff you’ll probably feel the full benefit of as the longer nights begin to draw in, but nice to have right now too.

Vauxhall Corsa GS 2025 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa page.

Deals on Vauxhall Corsa rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New Citroen C3From £297 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £287 ppm**
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

New Renault ClioFrom £225 ppm**

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…  

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Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

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