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Car Deal of the Day: Tiny MG3 for an equally small £148 a month

In many ways, the MG3 is the perfect affordable hybrid supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 9

By:George Armitage
9 Jul 2026
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front tracking
  • Super-frugal full-hybrid power
  • Top-spec Trophy model
  • Only £147.64 a month

Value has always been one of the MG3's greatest strengths, which is why it was crowned our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year in both 2024 and 2025. Even in 2026, it continues to offer exceptional value for money, as today's deal proves.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the tiny MG for an equally small £147.64 a month on a two-year deal. 

All you need to get the ball rolling is a 12-month initial payment of £2,070.68, while mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year. 

Tweaking this deal could net you even more value depending on your budget. 

Switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £1,756.91, with the monthly outlay rising to £161.99. Meanwhile, raising the mileage limit to 8,000 costs between £13 and £14 a month. 

This deal gets you the top-spec Trophy model, which brings you luxurious items such as heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, leather-style upholstery, and rear privacy glass. 

Powering this MG3 is a fuel-sipping hybrid set-up, which pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. Its output stands at a pretty potent 192bhp, yet it returns over 64mpg.

The MG3 is a comfortable car to be in, with good interior fit and finish and plenty of space. The same goes for the driving experience – it's not thrilling, but it is quiet and refined. 

MG3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG3 page.

Deals on MG3 rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £23,995
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,358Avg. savings £439
New Dacia Sandero

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £16,946Avg. savings £6,173
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

Check out the MG3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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