Chinese car maker Skywell’s future in the UK is on shaky ground after its importer, Innovation Automotive, suddenly shut down and the brand has yet to find a replacement.

Skywell arrived in the UK in late 2024, and has only launched one model so far – the BE11 electric SUV. We found it falls short of most rivals in several areas and it hasn’t been a sales sensation, with just 31 examples sold in the UK in 2025.

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Skywell had planned to have 50 dealers by the end of 2025, but at the time of writing there are just 16, which are now all in limbo after Innovation Automotive closed its doors.

David Clark, who was Skywell’s general manager in the UK, told Auto Express: “The closure of Innovation Automotive is in no way a reflection upon Skywell”, which is apparently now seeking an alternative distributor for the UK market.

He promised that all the brand’s dealers in the UK had been notified of the importer’s closure. To reassure anyone who brought a BE11, Clark said Innovation Automotive is hoping to pass along its significant stocks of parts for the car to the brand’s new distributor “in the coming weeks”.