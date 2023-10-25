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Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia Estate is a cavernous family car for £210 a month

Not many cars tick all the boxes, but the Skoda Octavia Estate is one of those. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July.

By:George Armitage
3 Jul 2026
Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front cornering
  • Sporty looks; enormous interior space
  • 148bhp petrol power; 50-plus mpg
  • Only £210.29 a month

Few family estate cars are as sensible and up-to-the-job as the Skoda Octavia. There’s a wide model range to suit every budget, it’s tremendously spacious and it has a high-quality feel. It also represents outstanding value for money right now on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Lease Car UK is offering the Octavia in desirable Sportline trim for a super-low £210.29 a month. It’s a two year deal with a 12-month initial payment of £2,871.48, and there’s an annual mileage limit of 5,000. 

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Tweaking the terms still gives great value, too. Switching to a nine-month initial payment option saves you around £500 straight away, and changing the mileage limit to 8,000-a-year costs less than £20 extra per month.

As the name suggests, Sportline adds some racy touches and gives the Octavia some extra road presence. It sits one rung below the hot vRS and gets black exterior trim, bucket front seats, drive mode select, and sports suspension with ‘progress dynamic steering’.

While this Sportline won't be troubling the vRS for outright pace, the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine is still a perky performer and very refined. 

Thanks to 148bhp, 0-2mph comes up in 8.6 seconds, while top whack is 139mph. Impressively, Skoda claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 54.6mpg – so you can have the sporty look but still save pounds at the pumps. 

Space is the name of the game with the Octavia. There’s loads of it for back-seat passengers, while the 640-litre boot is one of the largest around for a car of this size. Flick the levers to fold down the seats, and the boot swells to a van-like 1,700 litres.       

Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Octavia Estate leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Octavia Estate page.

Deals on Skoda Octavia Estate rivals

Volkswagen Passat

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New in-stock Volkswagen PassatCash £36,924Avg. savings £3,461
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Toyota Corolla

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BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £36,002Avg. savings £8,952
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Check out the Skoda Octavia Estate deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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