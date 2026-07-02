Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price

Chunky off-road looks

367-mile range

Only £305.02 a month

Four years is a long time in the world of the Toyota bZ4X, as the Japanese brand has sought to improve its boldly styled (and named) electric SUV in that time. The latest development is a new estate version called Touring – and it's currently the most affordable bZ4X you can lease.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the SUV-cum-estate for a very tempting £305.02 a month – that's more than £30 a month cheaper than the least expensive regular bZ4X.

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All that's needed to get this four-year agreement under way is an initial payment of £3,660.19. That's a 12-month upfront sum; you could save more than £750 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which brings the monthly outlay up to £322.72.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at a default 5,000. But if you need more and want to use the car as the Touring name implies, the limit can be raised to 8,000 a year for around a tenner extra a month with both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The Touring has a lot more presence than the regular bZ4X thanks to its loftier ride height and squarer, estate car dimensions.