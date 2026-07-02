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Car Deal of the Day: Lofty Toyota bZ4X Touring comes with a low price

Toyota has continued to improve the bZ4X, and the new Touring version is probably the best of the lot. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 July.

By:George Armitage
2 Jul 2026
Toyota bZ4X Touring - front cornering
  • Chunky off-road looks
  • 367-mile range
  • Only £305.02 a month

Four years is a long time in the world of the Toyota bZ4X, as the Japanese brand has sought to improve its boldly styled (and named) electric SUV in that time. The latest development is a new estate version called Touring – and it's currently the most affordable bZ4X you can lease. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the SUV-cum-estate for a very tempting £305.02 a month – that's more than £30 a month cheaper than the least expensive regular bZ4X.

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All that's needed to get this four-year agreement under way is an initial payment of £3,660.19. That's a 12-month upfront sum; you could save more than £750 by opting for a nine-month initial payment instead, which brings the monthly outlay up to £322.72.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at a default 5,000. But if you need more and want to use the car as the Touring name implies, the limit can be raised to 8,000 a year for around a tenner extra a month with both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The Touring has a lot more presence than the regular bZ4X thanks to its loftier ride height and squarer, estate car dimensions. 

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It's 140mm longer, and the lengthier, taller roof liberates a chunky increase in rear headroom, plus there's a massive 669-litre boot. There are also standard-fit roof rails, which can carry up to 80kg when the car is moving or 300kg when stationary, and a 1,500kg towing limit.

Under the more rugged bodywork lies a larger battery than the standard car’s. Thanks to its 74.7kWh, Toyota claims a range of 367 miles and 4.4 miles per kWh efficiency. The Touring is just as enjoyable to drive as its sister, too, with a surprisingly agile feel.

Design trim gets a 14-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, and a heat pump.

Toyota bZ4X Touring - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota bZ4X Touring leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota bZ4X Touring page.

Deals on Toyota bZ4X Touring rivals

Tesla Model Y

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Skoda Enyaq

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Check out the Toyota bZ4X Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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