Best electric estate cars to buy in 2026
There are more electric estate cars available than you might think - these are the best
The estate car might have fallen out of favour amidst the meteoric rise of the SUV, but if you’re after a practical electric car that sits a bit lower to the ground, there’s more choice than you might expect. The electric estate car genre is growing, and there are now options covering a wide range of budgets, from affordable battery-powered wagons from marques like Vauxhall to prestige-branded picks with supercar-baiting performance.
Along with the differing performance levels and costs we’ve already spoken about, practicality also varies quite a bit. There’s also a distinction in ethos between these cars.
Some are merely electric versions of existing petrol and diesel-powered cars, which makes for a more familiar setting if you don’t want to venture out of your comfort zone for your first EV. With these, though, you’re missing out on the packaging benefits of a car built on a bespoke electric platform (including a flat interior floor), which is how the majority of the electric wagons in our best EV estates list are made.
With quite a few to choose from now, narrowing down the right one might seem like a daunting task, which is why we’ve rounded up the best electric estate cars around, based on extensive testing from our experienced road-testers.
Compare the best electric estate cars
As an electric estate car to tick all the boxes, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron is difficult to beat. It’s not cheap, though, so for a much more down-to-earth alternative, the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric looks like a brilliant, value-focused option, as does the closely related Peugeot E-308 SW.
|Rank
|Model
|Price
|Boot space
|1.
|Audi A6 Avant e-tron
|£64,390
|502 litres
|2.
|Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
|£40,150
|455 litres
|3.
|Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
|£52,225
|605 litres
|4.
|BMW i5 Touring
|£70,945
|570 litres
|5.
|Toyota bZ4x Touring
|£44,495
|600 litres
|6.
|Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
|£29,995
|516 litres
|7.
|Peugeot E-308 SW
|£32,195
|548 litres
|8.
|Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
|£89,400
|446 litres
|9.
|Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
|£99,400
|446 litres
|10.
|Subaru e-Outback
|£60,000 (est)
|633 litres
Keep reading to find the top 10 best electric estate cars you can buy right now. You can also click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model..
1. Audi A6 Avant e-tron
If money’s no object, the range, comfort and class of the A6 Avant e-tron are hard to beat.
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Pros
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Cons
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- Prices from £64,390
Not to be confused with the A6 Avant, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron is entirely different underneath, sitting on the same ‘PPE’ electric car platform as the Q6 e-tron and the Porsche Macan Electric.
Ride comfort is its standout attribute, closely followed by the range figures. Even the standard model will cover up to 384 miles on a full charge according to the official WLTP number, while the e-tron Performance boosts this to an impressive 472 miles. You shouldn’t be frequenting expensive public rapid chargers, then, but should the need arise, there’s a 270kW charging capability to lean on, making for a 10-80% top-up in less than 20 minutes if conditions are optimal.
No version of the A6 Avant e-tron is slow, with 0-62mph times ranging from 6.0 to 3.9 seconds. It won’t be quite as satisfying to drive as the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, though, which is in certain versions even faster.
Something else to bear in mind is that the A6 Avant e-tron falls short of the BMW i5 Touring in terms of practicality. Rear-seat space is surprisingly limited, and the boot space of 502 litres lags behind the BMW’s 570. Folding the rear bench increases this to 1,422 litres, compared to 1,700 litres in the i5 Touring. As an all-round package, though, the A6 is the top dog of the electric estate market.
“With a long range and fast-charging capability, the A6 Avant e-tron delivers the kind of tech the Audi is famous for” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
- Who will like it: Anyone wanting a classy EV with a focus on comfort.
- Who won’t like it: Those on a more modest budget.
Latest Audi A6 Avant e-tron deals
2. Mercedes CLA Electric Shooting Brake
The CLA Shooting Brake is a comfortable EV that’s impressive in terms of range but less so when it comes to boot space.
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Pros
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Cons
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- Prices from £40,150
Mercedes got off to a wobbly start in its electrification journey with a series of underwhelming EQ-branded models. The new CLA has firmly put Merc back on track, with excellent driving manners and a hugely impressive range figure.
The longest-legged version of the CLA Electric Shooting Brake manages up to 469 miles on a full charge according to the official WLTP figure, and while it’s notoriously difficult to replicate such numbers in real-world driving conditions, our testing suggests that around 400 is achievable. Enough to get you from London to Edinburgh, in other words. On the occasions when you do have to stop at a public rapid charger, a 320kW capability means you shouldn’t have to wait around long.
The CLA is a comfortable car to drive, and one that’s packed full of technology. It’s not massively impressive in terms of boot volume, mind – that heavily sloping roofline might look super-stylish, but it means you don’t get much more space than in the saloon version. You’re looking at 455 litres with the rear seats in place, and 1,290 litres with them folded. You do get the bonus of a 101-litre ‘frunk’ storage area under the bonnet, though.
“The CLA is easily one of Mercedes’ most convincing new offerings in recent years.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
- Who will like it: Buyers who are after a lot of range and a classy badge.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone needing a lot of boot space.
Latest Mercedes CLA Electric Shooting Brake deals
3. Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
It’s not massively exciting, but a massive boot and a comfortable driving attitude make the ID.7 Tourer a great choice for pragmatists.
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Pros
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- Prices from £52,225
The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is best thought of as the electric equivalent of the Passat Estate, although it’s mostly unrelated. Much like its combustion-powered cousin, the ID.7 Tourer offers a massive boot with 605 litres of cargo volume, expanding to a truly cavernous 1,948 litres if you fold them flat. The latter figure is better than any other car here.
Rear legroom is generous, too, and any passengers back there will be even happier when they see the flat floor made possible by the ID.7 Tourer’s EV-specific architecture. All occupants, meanwhile, will appreciate the cossetting ride comfort.
Official range figures start at 373 miles and go up to 424 miles. To get the best real-world return possible, you want one with a heat pump – these were optional initially before being rolled out as standard.
As for the less good stuff, it’s mostly related to the infotainment system, which is fiddly and has to be used for too many basic functions for our liking. The ID.7 also lags behind the more premium offerings here in terms of desirability – it might prove a bit too sensible for some tastes, even in its more performance-focused GTX form.
“In terms of practicality, the ID.7 Tourer trumps other electric estate rivals, while it also has the measure of the best in the class for refinement and comfort.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
- Who will like it: Pragmatic buyers with a focus on outright practicality.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone after something with a bit of extra desirability.
Latest Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer deals
4. BMW i5 Touring
The i5 Touring is one of the best-driving electric cars out there, and is also very practical. The range figures aren’t anything special, though.
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Pros
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Cons
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- Prices from £70,945
The BMW i5 Touring makes for an unintimidating first EV, because it’s little more than a 5-Series Touring with the engine, gearbox and fuel tank swapped for a motor (or two) and a battery pack. The i5 Touring barely looks any different from its petrol and hybrid-powered equivalent, and is just as practical, with 570 litres of boot space, growing to 1,700 litres with the rear bench folded.
Both the i5 and the latest 5-Series have taken a bit of a backwards step in terms of usability, with far too much reliance on touchscreen and touch-sensitive controls over proper buttons. That’s a shame, but the driving satisfaction you should expect from a BMW is very much present here, along with excellent refinement and high levels of comfort.
You can also get a very fast one, should you wish – the 593bhp M60 version will crack 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds. For most people, though, the 335bhp and 6.1-second 0-62mph time of the eDrive 40 will provide more than sufficient performance.
Where the i5 Touring looks less impressive is its range. The eDrive 40 will go the furthest on a charge at 365 miles, and while that might have been decent a few years ago, it looks underwhelming compared to rivals like the Audi A6 Avant e-tron.
“This electric executive estate offers more space inside than its main rival, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, while the quality of the fit and finish inside is excellent.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
- Who will like it: Keen drivers still wanting practicality and comfort.
- Who won’t like it: Buyers prioritising range figures.
5. Toyota bZ4x Touring
The bZ4x is another EV that’s a step in the right direction for Toyota, with a decent range figure and great practicality.
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Pros
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- Prices from £44,495
The Toyota bZ4x didn’t make the most convincing debut when it first arrived. Not hugely cheap, underwhelming in terms of range and awkwardly named, it failed to stand out amid some talented competition including the Skoda Enyaq, but a mid-life update gave it a big boost in range. And even better, you can now get one as an estate car.
At least, that’s what we call it. According to Toyota, the bZ4x Touring is still an SUV, but even with its generous ground clearance, it’s very much a wagon in our eyes. A very practical one, at that – it’s quite a bit longer than the standard bZ4x, contributing to a whopping 669 litres of boot space. That’s comfortably better than anything else on this list.
A range figure of up to 366 miles in the two-wheel drive version puts the bZ4x Touring a bit behind the VW ID.7 Tourer, but the Toyota undercuts this rival significantly in terms of price. It’s also not a big increase in cost to opt for the all-wheel drive model, which offers scorching performance, cracking 0-62mph in just 4.5 seconds. The extra motor does knock the range figure down to just under 300 miles, though.
"The Touring also inherits the odd instrument panel that’s meant to fall just above the steering wheel rim in your line up sight. Emphasis on “meant” here; in reality, the rim will block at least part of the screen or force you to drop the wheel lower than you’d prefer." - James Riswick, contributor.
- Who will like it: Buyers wanting a lot of boot and interior space.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone after a high level of rapid charging capability.
Latest Toyota bz4X Touring deals
6. Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric
Vauxhall’s bold pricing move with the latest Astra range makes the Electric Sports Tourer remarkable value for money.
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- Prices from £29,995
Vauxhall raised eyebrows for all the right reasons when it announced the pricing of its updated Astra, giving price parity between the Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the car. That’s quite a turnaround given that the Astra Electric was originally charged at a massive premium over other versions of the car.
It gets better, because Vauxhall won’t charge you any more money for picking the Sports Tourer estate over the hatchback either. Going for the wagon seems like a no-brainer, unless you have an especially short driveway or just really hate parallel parking.
Something has to give considering this car costs about £20,000 less than the ID.7 Tourer covered earlier on, of course, and sure enough, the range figure of 276 miles is modest. You might struggle to get 200 miles during colder times of year.
The interior feels a bit low-rent in places, and moving further back, it’s a shame that the boot space takes such a hit because of the battery packaging. You're looking at 516 litres, expanding to 1,533 litres with the rear bench folded. That's quite a bit less than the 597-1,634 litres found in petrol and Hybrid versions of the car.
If value is important to you, though, it’s easy to overlook the Astra Sports Tourer Electric’s less-good elements.
“Mid-life updates to the powertrain for greater range and new kit certainly help keep the Astra Electric competitive.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
- Who will like it: Value-conscious buyers happy to make some compromises.
- Who won’t like it: People wanting a long range figure and/or the biggest boot.
Latest Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric deals
7. Peugeot E-308 SW
For just a slight price increase over the related Vauxhall Astra Sport Tourer Electric, the Peugeot E-308 SW offers more style and a better-quality interior.
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- Prices from £32,195
You might end up getting some deja vu here, because the Peugeot E-308 SW is closely related to the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric we’ve just spoken about. Much like the Vauxhall, the Peugeot used to be conspicuously more expensive than the equivalent petrol model when it first came out. Although the latter hasn’t gone the same price parity route as the former, the gap is much smaller than it once was.
You will be paying a few thousand more for an E-308 SW than an Astra Sports Tourer Electric, but it’s clear where your extra money is going. The E-308 SW feels much more upmarket inside, with a classier design and higher-quality materials. Just be sure you’re happy with the unusual ‘i-Cockpit’ layout before proceeding – this places the digital instrument cluster above the steering wheel, making it difficult for some drivers to get a clear view of the displayed information without adopting a driving position they’re not used to.
Otherwise, it’s the same drawbacks as the Astra, with a modest range and reduction in boot space compared to petrol cars. There’s actually a bit less cargo volume here than in the Vauxhall, with the E-308 SW providing 505 litres.
“For those in the market for a stylish and practical family car with a premium-feeling interior that, crucially, isn't an SUV, the Peugeot 308 SW is certainly worth considering.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
- Who will like it: Buyers after value for money with a bit of style thrown in the mix.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone who doesn’t like the driving position (try before you buy).
8. Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
If your budget permits, the Taycan Sport Turismo is the best-driving, most desirable electric estate around.
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Pros
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Cons
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- Prices from £89,400
As Porsche’s first all-electric car, the Taycan really had to deliver in terms of driving fun. And it does exactly that – there’s a clear link in character between the Taycan and cars like the 911, and the same is true of the more practical Taycan Sport Turismo.
Well, we say ‘more practical’, but we should temper your expectations. Yes, there is an increase in boot space over the saloon model, and a more practical boot opening, but a 446-litre cargo area is nothing to write home about. Fold the rear bench, and the total capacity increases to an also underwhelming 1,212. There is at least an 81-litre storage area under the bonnet.
Anyway – you’ll be buying the Taycan ST more for its handling and electric powertrains, and it's strong on both fronts. You're looking at up to 416 miles on a full charge in more recent models, which is a big improvement on earlier versions. And in terms of performance, how does 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds from the Turbo S sound?
If the answer is ‘excessive’, that’s understandable, just as it is if you find the price tag of over £160k a bit much to stomach. The standard Taycan is more than fast enough for most, or as a halfway house, the 4S and GTS balance price and performance well.
“A midlife facelift increased the Taycan's skillset even further by adding more range, better efficiency and faster acceleration.” - Jordan Katsianis, news editor
- Who will like it: Buyers prioritising driving pleasure and brand cache above all else.
- Who won’t like it: Those who’ll get irked by pricey optional extras.
Latest Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo deals
9. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
The Taycan Cross Turismo adds some extra versatility to the Sport Turismo model for a small premium.
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- Prices from £99,400
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo actually arrived a little before the Sport Turismo version, which is a curious choice, because it feels like more of a niche player. But, should a Taycan that’ll better cope with unpaved roads sound appealing, Porsche will happily sell you one for only a small premium over the Sport Turismo.
It sits 20mm taller than the Taycan ST, with 10mm of additional ground clearance available in its gravel mode, which jacks the air suspension up. Further differentiating the model is a set of tough body cladding that’ll be better suited to being peppered with stones than paintwork.
The range is much more limited than that of the Sport Turismo, consisting only of a 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. Few will grumble at the 3.8-second 0-62mph time of the 4S, so it's this model which would be our recommendation, particularly because the price ramps up sharply from there.
With an identical shell to the Sport Turismo, there’s the same less-than-stellar boot space offering of 446 litres, so this still isn’t an electric estate to consider if load lugging is high on your agenda.
“The Taycan Cross Turismo is beautifully finished, incredibly fast yet comfortable, and rapid charging makes it easy to live with.” - Alex Ingram, contributor
- Who will like it: Prospective Taycan buyers after a bit more versatility.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone wanting a basic, single-motor powertrain.
Latest Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo deals
10. Subaru e-Outback
Subaru’s take on the bZ4x is practical and quick, but we’re expecting it to be pricey.
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Pros
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Cons
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- Prices from £60,000 (est)
‘Outback’ is a badge that Subaru has used for years, but this one’s a very different beast to the combustion-powered Outback still sold outside of Europe. The Subaru e-Outback is actually based on the Toyota bZ4x Touring covered earlier, in the same way that the Solterra is the Japanese brand’s take on the standard Toyota bZ4x.
The e-Outback gets a different styling treatment from the Toyota plus its own suspension tuning, so it doesn’t drive quite the same as the bZ4x Touring. Also, because of Subaru’s dogmatic approach to providing all-wheel drive for pretty much all its cars, there’s no cheaper, two-wheel drive version like there is with the Toyota.
Although UK pricing for the e-Outback hadn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, this AWD-only setup means the Subaru won’t be cheap. Should you actually want some off-road ability, though, the e-Outback starts to make some sense, especially as it has some bespoke, off-road-focused electronics you don’t get on the bZ4x Touring.
Boot space drops slightly compared to the Toyota, but the 633 litres offered behind the rear seats is not to be sniffed at. This gives the e-Outback one of the roomiest boot areas here.
“For those who have been desperately searching for a practical electric family SUV that offers some genuine off-road ability, the Subaru E-Outback will be just the ticket.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
- Who will like it: Buyers seeking off-road capability, or just something a bit different.
- Who won’t like it: Anyone seeking a simple, low-power motor setup.
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