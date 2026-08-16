The estate car might have fallen out of favour amidst the meteoric rise of the SUV, but if you’re after a practical electric car that sits a bit lower to the ground, there’s more choice than you might expect. The electric estate car genre is growing, and there are now options covering a wide range of budgets, from affordable battery-powered wagons from marques like Vauxhall to prestige-branded picks with supercar-baiting performance.

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Along with the differing performance levels and costs we’ve already spoken about, practicality also varies quite a bit. There’s also a distinction in ethos between these cars.

Some are merely electric versions of existing petrol and diesel-powered cars, which makes for a more familiar setting if you don’t want to venture out of your comfort zone for your first EV. With these, though, you’re missing out on the packaging benefits of a car built on a bespoke electric platform (including a flat interior floor), which is how the majority of the electric wagons in our best EV estates list are made.

With quite a few to choose from now, narrowing down the right one might seem like a daunting task, which is why we’ve rounded up the best electric estate cars around, based on extensive testing from our experienced road-testers.

Compare the best electric estate cars

As an electric estate car to tick all the boxes, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron is difficult to beat. It’s not cheap, though, so for a much more down-to-earth alternative, the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric looks like a brilliant, value-focused option, as does the closely related Peugeot E-308 SW.

Keep reading to find the top 10 best electric estate cars you can buy right now. You can also click the links in the table above to jump to a specific model..

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1. Audi A6 Avant e-tron

If money’s no object, the range, comfort and class of the A6 Avant e-tron are hard to beat.

Pros Cons Superb comfort and ride at all speeds

Impressive performance from top-spec S6

Long range and fast charging on offer Back-seat space and boot capacity are limited

Interior quality not quite up to BMW i5 standards

Service plans are expensive for an EV

Prices from £64,390