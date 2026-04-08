New Mercedes CLA review: style over space in this classy estate
The Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake is a stylish alternative to an SUV, but a bigger boot wouldn't go amiss
Verdict
The svelte yet versatile new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake might not be the most practical estate car, but it has a bigger and much more usable boot than its saloon sibling, costs just a fraction more and the EV version’s colossal range is only slightly shorter. It naturally feels more agile than many family SUVs but is still exceptionally well suited to motorway cruising. Plus to top it all off, the quality feels great inside and the technology is excellent.
The all-new Mercedes CLA that arrived last year is the most impressive car the company has launched in a long time. It represents a tremendous leap forward in terms of driving dynamics, as well as technology and finish, from the brand’s previous, rather underwhelming EVs. Yet it’s also keenly priced against the competition, plus there’s a hybrid version that offers similarly superb cruising ability but with the extra flexibility that comes with never having to be plugged in to charge.
However, with its swoopy roofline and slim figure, the CLA is not the most versatile saloon around. Some may find the cabin is a little tight and boot space is considered ‘good’, which may have deterred certain buyers, especially those with families looking for an alternative to an SUV. Not anymore perhaps, because the CLA Shooting Brake has arrived that can happily accommodate more junk in its trunk.
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We’re big lovers of the humble estate car here at Auto Express, although humble is not a word we would use to describe the CLA Shooting Brake. The front end features that enormous three-pointed star emblem with another 142 smaller ones orbiting around it, and on the electric version these light up. Those, combined with more three-pointed stars in the headlights, make sure that, day or night, every other motorist on the road knows you’re driving a Mercedes.
Most people won’t mind that and, given that this new car is called a ‘shooting brake’ rather than a run-of-the-mill estate, it has a dashing profile. However, the design of the rear is a bit gawky, with the lightbar drooping as it connects to the huge tail-lights.
The upside of the more bulbous back end is 455 litres of boot space – 50 litres more than the graceful saloon offers – which rises to 1,290 litres when the 40:20:40-split rear seats are folded down. Of course it’s not just the increase in luggage capacity that’s important; thanks to having a much bigger opening than the saloon’s letterbox-esque design, you can take full advantage of the space available.
There is a sizable load lip you’ll have to hoist stuff over, but you can squeeze in items up to about one metre long and a little over 70cm tall – about the size of a dishwasher – without having to lower the rear seats. Plus the electric version has the added benefit of a 101-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, which is ideal for the charging cable or a few bags.
More headroom for the rear-seat passengers is supposed to be another advantage the shooting brake boasts over its sleeker sibling, courtesy of a taller roofline. As nice as that is, we didn't think it was an issue in the saloon. The increase mostly provides more room for occupants to admire the electrochromatic panoramic glass roof that acts as a virtual sunshade and has yet more three-pointed stars embedded in it.
Rather than headroom, our biggest gripe with the CLA’s accommodation is that the floor in the back is noticeably high, so taller passengers don't have a lot of under-thigh support, and while there is enough legroom for six-foot adults to be comfortable, they can’t stretch out. Teenagers will be more than happy though, or if you have younger children, there are two sets of Isofix mounting points in the back which are easily accessible behind removable plastic covers.
The only other difference between the estate and saloon is a steering wheel that features physical dials for the volume and cruise control on the upper spokes, rather than touch-capacitive panels. The rest of the interior is the same, so overall quality is excellent and the tech is very slick.
The model we drove featured a sublime combination of cream ivory upholstery with pinstriped white trim that was perfectly suited to the sunny shores of Mallorca, where we tested the car. It was also equipped with Mercedes’ Superscreen set-up, which consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch display for the front passenger. This certainly makes for an impressive sight, but the passenger screen is a complete gimmick and not one worth paying for.
The dashboard design doesn’t change if you get a CLA without that third, rather pointless passenger screen. In its place is a textured panel with (you won’t believe it) more three-pointed stars.
There are scores of menus within this latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, but they all load quickly and are easy to navigate. While there’s no secret cheat code to deactivate the ADAS functions all at once, there is a handy shortcut button to turn off the speed-limit warning and others are just a tap away in the vehicle settings menu. Better still, they don’t ask you to confirm whether you really want to deactivate the lane-keeping assist, for instance; Mercedes trusts drivers know what they’re doing.
If we have one complaint, it is that some of the on-screen buttons could be bigger, particularly the temperature controls that are at least permanently displayed along the bottom.
Powertrain options are the same as the saloon. The hybrid models pair a brand-new, compact 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 30bhp electric motor built into the car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes says this set-up allows the CLA estate to return up to 55.4mpg, which is better than diesel versions of the old Shooting Brake.
However, we’ve been driving the electric variants – specifically the mid-range 250+ and the all-wheel-drive 350 4MATIC. Both feature an 85kWh battery that, according to Mercedes, can deliver a momentous range of up to 469 miles – one of the longest ranges offered by any EV on sale – plus drivers can add nearly 200 miles worth of juice after just 10 minutes charging.
The CLA Shooting Brake is a ‘no muss, no fuss’ kind of car, with everything about it expertly judged and refined to create a relaxing and easy driving experience, rather than an engaging one.
The ride is soft and squishy so you simply waft along, yet this more-than-two-tonne wagon still feels incredibly composed on the motorway or a long flowing coastal road. The steering has a satisfying weight and natural feel to it, as does the brake pedal, which seamlessly transitions between regenerative and physical braking.
The 268bhp in the single-motor 250+ is more than enough power for a family car and 0-62mph takes less than seven seconds. Plus, given that the car is rear-wheel drive, you can still have some fun with it on a twisty road after you’ve done the school run.
We particularly like that, even in the dual-motor 350 4MATIC with its 348bhp, the power delivery is measured and smooth, so you accelerate calmly but quickly and effortlessly. The throttle pedal doesn’t feel like a trigger or a switch, as it does in some electric cars that shove you back in your seat at every given opportunity.
On the rougher tarmac in Mallorca that’s similar to the UK’s pockmarked roads, there was slightly more road noise coming into the cabin and a touch of wind noise from around the side mirrors, but otherwise the cabin is a quiet, serene place to chew through the miles.
The hybrid CLA Shooting Brake starts from £39,715, while the EV is available from £40,150, which is only about £1,000 more than the equivalent saloon. That makes choosing between the bodystyles very easy, but there are also no fewer than six powertrains – three hybrid and three electric – plus five trim levels: Sport, Sport Edition, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.
Thankfully, as intimidating as that all sounds, every CLA Shooting Brake features a panoramic glass roof, 14-inch central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch instrument display, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, Mercedes' Distronic adaptive cruise control system and driver-assistance tech including blind-spot assist.
If you upgrade to one of the AMG Line trims, you get slightly sportier styling, sports seats with artificial leather and suede upholstery, and a Nappa leather steering wheel. Top-of-the-line models feature the full Superscreen set-up with a 14-inch passenger screen, a Burmester 3D surround-sound system, a head-up display and a hands-free tailgate.
It will be interesting to see how BMW responds with the next-generation 3 Series Touring, specifically the all-electric i3 Touring that’s coming soon and could potentially offer more than 500 miles of range. Whatever happens, the beloved estate car is clearly going nowhere.
|Model:
|Mercedes CLA 250+ Electric Shooting Brake Sport Executive
|Price:
|£46,400
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|85kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|268bhp/335Nm
|Transmission:
|Two-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|6.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Range:
|467 miles
|Max. charging
|320kW (10-80% in 22 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,723/1,855/1,469mm
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