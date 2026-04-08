Used - available now 2023 Mercedes CLA 31,908 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £23,349 View CLA 2022 Mercedes CLA 22,340 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £23,089 View CLA 2023 Mercedes CLA 16,420 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £23,011 View CLA 2023 Mercedes CLA 62,693 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L Cash £18,767 View CLA

We’re big lovers of the humble estate car here at Auto Express, although humble is not a word we would use to describe the CLA Shooting Brake. The front end features that enormous three-pointed star emblem with another 142 smaller ones orbiting around it, and on the electric version these light up. Those, combined with more three-pointed stars in the headlights, make sure that, day or night, every other motorist on the road knows you’re driving a Mercedes.

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Most people won’t mind that and, given that this new car is called a ‘shooting brake’ rather than a run-of-the-mill estate, it has a dashing profile. However, the design of the rear is a bit gawky, with the lightbar drooping as it connects to the huge tail-lights.

The upside of the more bulbous back end is 455 litres of boot space – 50 litres more than the graceful saloon offers – which rises to 1,290 litres when the 40:20:40-split rear seats are folded down. Of course it’s not just the increase in luggage capacity that’s important; thanks to having a much bigger opening than the saloon’s letterbox-esque design, you can take full advantage of the space available.

There is a sizable load lip you’ll have to hoist stuff over, but you can squeeze in items up to about one metre long and a little over 70cm tall – about the size of a dishwasher – without having to lower the rear seats. Plus the electric version has the added benefit of a 101-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, which is ideal for the charging cable or a few bags.

More headroom for the rear-seat passengers is supposed to be another advantage the shooting brake boasts over its sleeker sibling, courtesy of a taller roofline. As nice as that is, we didn't think it was an issue in the saloon. The increase mostly provides more room for occupants to admire the electrochromatic panoramic glass roof that acts as a virtual sunshade and has yet more three-pointed stars embedded in it.