New Mercedes CLA Hybrid 2025 review: an impressive EV alternative
We hit the road in the hybrid version of the new Mercedes CLA to see how it stacks up against its EV brother
Verdict
The hybrid version of the all-new Mercedes CLA is very nearly as impressive as the pure-electric model, offering the same sleek looks, sophisticated interior, abundance of tech and exceptional cruising ability, topped off with the extra flexibility that comes with never having to be plugged in for a charge. The driving experience isn’t as smooth or refined as the EV, but that’s not surprising, with the only real weak point being an occasionally lackadaisical gearbox.
For a while, Mercedes-Benz was aiming to go all-electric by 2030 and showed its intent by launching a series of pure-electric models such as the EQE SUV and EQS limousine. But like many others, the brand is now unsure when it’ll do away with combustion engines, so its new strategy is to offer hybrid and electric versions of its models side-by-side, both with the same name.
The all-new CLA that was launched earlier this year is a perfect example. The pure-electric version offers a colossal range of nearly 500 miles, remarkable efficiency and super-fast charging abilities. But if that’s not enough to convince you to go electric, the fuel-sipping hybrid version which doesn’t require any plugging in has now arrived.
The MMA platform this swooping saloon sits on was developed with an ‘electric first’ approach. That said, in no way does it seem like the hybrid was an afterthought, because it features a brand-new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that was designed to be as compact as possible.
A three-cylinder motor would have been even more compact, but Mercedes went for a four-pot for the superior refinement and a better sound.
The engine is available in three states of tune – 134bhp, 161bhp or 187bhp – but in every case it’s paired with a 30bhp electric motor that’s been integrated directly into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and powered by a 1.3kWh battery under the front seats.
The e-motor is supposed to allow pure-electric driving at low speeds, or when no more than its 30bhp is needed, so you can cruise along on the motorway with the engine off. During our test drive through the Austrian Alps, we were impressed by how far we seemed to go on battery power alone, especially on the motorway.
That also explains how we managed to average more than 70mpg on a route including city streets, twisty country roads and motorways; this is much higher than the 52.4mpg Mercedes says our all-wheel-drive 220 4Matic test car should be able to average. The CLA hybrid’s ability to recuperate up to 25kW of energy when slowing down, in any gear, to recharge the battery will have helped, too.
However, we did find that you have to be quite gentle with the throttle pedal if you’re trying to avoid waking the petrol engine. Also, because the e-motor only produces 30bhp, it can’t offer much help when accelerating hard before having to hand off to the petrol engine.
Fortunately, the transition between the e-motor and engine is almost seamless. The only exception is that there can be a slight jolt when coming to a complete stop, but it’s not too harsh. Meanwhile, the petrol engine does emit a gruff tone when it’s being worked hard, but it doesn't have the same droning quality or coarse as other small-capacity engines, and it feels very smooth.
Our only major issue with the CLA’s drivetrain is its gearbox, which we would describe as stubborn. The shifts are certainly smooth, but they’re also slow and the eight-speed auto has a tendency to hold onto gears for longer than we’d have liked, so you have to listen to engine revving high.
There is a manual mode, which does solve the latter issue – but only up to a point. Instead of using paddles behind the steering wheel as you’d expect, to shift up you have to push the column-mounted gear selector away from you, while pulling towards it you shifts down. It’s the same mechanism the driver uses to adjust the strength of the regenerative braking in the electric CLA.
If you think that sounds highly unnatural and unintuitive, you’d be right, and it’s especially awkward if you need to change gear when the wheel is at anything other than straight ahead. It doesn’t take long for the car to revert back to automatic mode, either, which takes some of the fun out of the driving experience.
Not that we expected the CLA to be as sharp or engaging to drive as the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series Gran Coupé. The handling feels neutral and tidy, with a slight amount of body lean when cornering, while the steering has the perfect balance between being not too heavy and not too light, not too slow and not too quick.
As well as the Goldilocks steering, Mercedes has nailed the calibration of the CLA’s brake pedal, which is so consistent that you can’t tell when you’re using the regenerative or friction braking systems; they blend together that seamlessly. Meanwhile our all-wheel-drive test car provided excellent traction out of corners and on the wet, snowy roads in Austria.
The rest of the CLA hybrid is the same as the EV. Overall, the quality is excellent, from the weight and sound of the door when you close it to the leather upholstery. The tech is slick and intuitive too, with the menus loading quickly, although there are a lot of them.
Our test car featured Mercedes’ Superscreen set-up, which consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch display for the front passenger, which is just as pointless as every other separate passenger screen we’ve tried. For those who don’t get to ride shotgun, there’s plenty of space in the back for six-foot-tall adults to get comfortable.
Prices for the CLA hybrid start from £38,700 – about £7,000 less than the electric version. If you’re an indecisive person and thought the three power options were bad, you also have to choose between five trim levels: Sport, Sport Edition, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.
Standard equipment on all includes a panoramic glass roof, illuminated grille surround, 14-inch central touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and other driver-assistance tech including blind-spot assist.
Step up to one of the AMG Line trims and you get slightly sportier styling, sports seats, a Nappa leather steering wheel. And if you go right to the top of the range, you add the full Superscreen set-up with 14-inch passenger screen and a Burmester surround-sound system.
|Model:
|Mercedes CLA 220 4Matic Sport Executive
|Price:
|£46,350
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid
|Power/torque:
|217bhp/300Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|7.1 seconds
|Top speed:
|147mph
|Economy/CO2:
|52.4mpg/123g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,723/1,855/1,450mm
|On sale:
|Now