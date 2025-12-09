Verdict

The hybrid version of the all-new Mercedes CLA is very nearly as impressive as the pure-electric model, offering the same sleek looks, sophisticated interior, abundance of tech and exceptional cruising ability, topped off with the extra flexibility that comes with never having to be plugged in for a charge. The driving experience isn’t as smooth or refined as the EV, but that’s not surprising, with the only real weak point being an occasionally lackadaisical gearbox.

For a while, Mercedes-Benz was aiming to go all-electric by 2030 and showed its intent by launching a series of pure-electric models such as the EQE SUV and EQS limousine. But like many others, the brand is now unsure when it’ll do away with combustion engines, so its new strategy is to offer hybrid and electric versions of its models side-by-side, both with the same name.

The all-new CLA that was launched earlier this year is a perfect example. The pure-electric version offers a colossal range of nearly 500 miles, remarkable efficiency and super-fast charging abilities. But if that’s not enough to convince you to go electric, the fuel-sipping hybrid version which doesn’t require any plugging in has now arrived.

The MMA platform this swooping saloon sits on was developed with an ‘electric first’ approach. That said, in no way does it seem like the hybrid was an afterthought, because it features a brand-new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that was designed to be as compact as possible.