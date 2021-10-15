Mercedes C-Class review

Our opinion on the Mercedes C-Class

​The latest Mercedes C-Class saloon has given buyers looking for a compact executive car much to think about. It offers sharp styling, heavily inspired by its bigger E-Class sibling, outstanding levels of comfort and strong on-board technology. The exceptional interior quality also puts much more expensive models to shame.

If you factor in the improved efficiency of the mild-hybrid petrol and diesel versions, not to mention the plug-in hybrid C 300 e’s pure-electric range of just over 70 miles, the C-Class makes a compelling case for itself and should be one to consider.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, Diesel, PHEV Body style Compact saloon Powertrain 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, rear-wheel drive

2.0-litre turbocharged petrol, rear-wheel drive

2.0-litre turbocharged petrol PHEV, rear-wheel, drive

2.0-litre turbocharged diesel, rear-wheel-drive

2.0-litre turbocharged diesel PHEV, rear-wheel drive Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles

About the Mercedes C-Class

Over recent years, the popularity of traditional petrol and diesel saloon cars like the Mercedes C-Class has been on the wane. High-riding SUVs continue to capture the hearts of buyers, and it’s a trend that hasn’t been lost on Mercedes. The brand has redoubled its efforts with the latest C-Class to deliver improvements across key areas to help it stay competitive. Exterior styling, on-board tech, ride and comfort have all been thoroughly revised, while the most appealing update for cost-conscious buyers will be the introduction of mild- and plug-in hybrid models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The C-Class engine range is made up of four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, all featuring 48-volt mild hybrid assistance to help improve efficiency. The entry C 200 has a 1.5-litre petrol powerplant developing a healthy 204bhp, although you can upgrade to the more potent 2.0-litre C 300 with 258bhp. Diesel power for Mercedes’ executive saloon consists of the 197bhp C 220 d, and the C 300 d which produces 265bhp. All use a nine-speed auto gearbox as standard.