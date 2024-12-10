Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



Mercedes-AMG C 63, GLC 63 and GT 63 get Brabus power tweaks

The performance upgrades promise to take the Mercedes-AMG range-topper’s driving experience to the ‘next level’.

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Dec 2024
New Brabus 750 GT, 730 C63 and 730 GLC 63 headshot49

If you’re one of the few that think Mercedes-AMG performance cars are a little too tame, then Brabus has just the thing for you - a new individualisation programme for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 super saloon, the GLC 63 hot SUV and the two-door GT 63 sports car

Brabus’ tweaks include exterior styling revisions, chassis upgrades, a Brabus-branded interior, more power and to ensure the audio matches the visuals, a bespoke exhaust system. 

Up first is the Brabus 750, based on Mercedes-AMG’s Porsche 911 Turbo-rivalling GT 63. Brabus says “you can never have enough power” and true to this philosophy has given the GT 63 an engine tune so that the four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 740bhp and 900Nm of torque - up from 577bhp and 800Nm. With power going through an all-wheel drive 4MATIC system, the 750 can go from zero to 62mph in 2.9 seconds - 0.3 seconds quicker than before. Like the regular GT 63, top speed is electronically limited to 196mph. 

The Brabus 750 also receives the customary Brabus stainless steel exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves to allow for a discreet “coming home” mode - though remember that Brabus’ definition of discreet may not tally with that of your neighbours. On the exterior there’s plenty of new carbon fibre trim pieces, a big ‘B’ Brabus badge on the panamerica front grille, 21- and 22-inch front and rear forged wheels and sports springs that lower the 750 by 25mm. 

The Brabus 730, based on the C 63 now puts out 720bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor combination - up from 671bhp in the standard AMG C 63. The tweaks are only made to the engine with power and torque increase of 49bhp and 100Nm with the electric motor unchanged. Power goes through a nine-speed automatic with a 0 to 62mph sprint taking 3.2 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than before). As usual, you’ll find a host of carbon fibre addendums to the 750 along with a Brabus exhaust system, 21-inch wheels and a 20mm drop in ride height. 

Slightly confusingly, the latest Brabus take on the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is also called the Brabus 730. That’s because it receives the same performance upgrades as the C 63 730 with a total of 720bhp from its plug-in hybrid system. Despite the SUV body, the GLC is only 0.1 seconds slower to 62mph than the C 63 and the top speed is 3mph less at 171mph. 

All three cars come with a swathe of Brabus logos for the interior with aluminium pedals (or the option of exposed carbon), Brabus mats and a leather-lined boot.

Now check out our list of the best supercars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

