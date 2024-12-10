Mercedes-AMG C 63, GLC 63 and GT 63 get Brabus power tweaks

If you’re one of the few that think Mercedes-AMG performance cars are a little too tame, then Brabus has just the thing for you - a new individualisation programme for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 super saloon, the GLC 63 hot SUV and the two-door GT 63 sports car.

Brabus’ tweaks include exterior styling revisions, chassis upgrades, a Brabus-branded interior, more power and to ensure the audio matches the visuals, a bespoke exhaust system.

Up first is the Brabus 750, based on Mercedes-AMG’s Porsche 911 Turbo-rivalling GT 63. Brabus says “you can never have enough power” and true to this philosophy has given the GT 63 an engine tune so that the four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 now produces 740bhp and 900Nm of torque - up from 577bhp and 800Nm. With power going through an all-wheel drive 4MATIC system, the 750 can go from zero to 62mph in 2.9 seconds - 0.3 seconds quicker than before. Like the regular GT 63, top speed is electronically limited to 196mph.

The Brabus 750 also receives the customary Brabus stainless steel exhaust system with electronically-controlled valves to allow for a discreet “coming home” mode - though remember that Brabus’ definition of discreet may not tally with that of your neighbours. On the exterior there’s plenty of new carbon fibre trim pieces, a big ‘B’ Brabus badge on the panamerica front grille, 21- and 22-inch front and rear forged wheels and sports springs that lower the 750 by 25mm.