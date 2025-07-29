You’re looking at the Brabus 1000, a modified version of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe that comes with a collection of styling and technical upgrades, and some colossal performance figures. Brabus has not announced any prices for its new two-door flagship, but given that the car on which it’s based already costs well over £185,000, we suspect it’ll be another big number.

The company’s modifications to the Porsche 911 rival run deep, including a heavy update of AMG’s twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It has been enlarged from 4.0 to 4.5 litres, plus two new turbochargers with higher boost pressures have been fitted.

However, the car’s headline power figure isn’t derived from just a V8 engine, because Brabus has based the 1000 on the GT 63 S E Performance, which pairs a 197bhp electrified rear axle with the traditional petrol engine. As such, this would mean the V8 engine develops around 800bhp in order to create the total output of 1000hp (987bhp), from which the car’s name is derived.

This is the same powertrain used in the four-door Brabus Rocket 1000, which produces 1,820Nm of torque. However, to protect the nine-speed automatic transmission, it is limited to ‘only’ 1,620Nm in the new model.

Brabus quotes a 0-62mph time of 2.6 seconds for the 1000, which is about 0.2 seconds faster than the AMG model it’s based on, and its top speed is electronically limited to 198mph.

The 1000 also features a range of styling upgrades, most of which are made from carbon fibre. These include new splitters, spoilers and wings, while the grille also features new inserts on either side, plus there’s a new set of staggered 21 and 22-inch wheels.

There’s no detail on any updates to the chassis, aside from a new height-adjustable suspension. How this works with AMG’s hydraulically-interconnected dampers, if they are still fitted, remains to be seen. If, however, you’re in the market for a high performance AMG model, make sure to check out Auto Express’s online marketplace.

Brabus has also been busy inside the car, reupholstering much of the cabin and replacing many of the existing trim pieces with either gloss carbon or red anodised aluminium.

