Lights, camera, action! Mercedes-AMG APXGP Edition built to celebrate F1 film
Mercedes supported the film’s development and now has a special-edition car to show for it
The upcoming film F1 has been marked by a new limited-run version of the Mercedes-AMG GT, called the APXGP Edition. The car comes with a suite of bespoke touches in a nod to the fictional APXGP race team in the film.
Presented at the Miami Grand Prix, the new car has an exclusive look with gold accents around the grille, while its 21-inch wheels and side air vents are coloured gold. It also features a gold chequered flag motif and even more gold on the diffuser at the back.
The rear of the APXGP Edition also wears a black and grey design designed to replicate the livery of the team’s car in the film. Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find gold stitching on the steering wheel, and AMG Performance bucket seats upholstered in Nappa leather. There are also gold AMG sill plates, further gold stitching on the dash and doors, plus an uprated 3D sound system with 15 Burmester speakers and a ‘Limited Edition 1 of 52’ plaque to denote the car’s rarity.
Thanks to being fitted with the ‘AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre package’, the APXGP Edition also comes with its front splitter, side sills, diffuser and rear wing made from carbon fibre. A panoramic glass roof has been included too, along with an AMG Night Package II, which adds a black chrome radiator grille and blacked-out exterior badging.
Rather than base the APXGP Edition on the four-cylinder AMG GT 43 or even the 55, Mercedes-AMG has used our favourite, full-fat AMG GT 63 with its twin-turbocharged four-litre V8. Power remains the same as the standard AMG GT 63 with 577bhp and 800Nm of torque going through a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. Zero to 62mph should be unchanged from 3.2 seconds and the top speed should be in the region of 196mph.
Helping to rein that all in, the APXGP Edition’s braking system consists of ceramic composite discs and six-piston fixed callipers at the front with one-piston floating callipers at the rear.
The F1 film is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 25 with Brad Pitt in the leading role. However, current Formula One stars were also involved in production too, because ex-Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer on the project. While all 10 current F1 teams make an appearance in the film, Mercedes-AMG was an official collaborator - hence the making of this limited edition. The previous-generation AMG GT also provided Formula One’s safety car.
Pricing for the APXGP Edition hasn’t been revealed – nor have the markets in which it’ll be available in – but we suspect it’ll cost even more than the current range-topping £186,290 GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.
