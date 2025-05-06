Lights, camera, action! Mercedes-AMG APXGP Edition built to celebrate F1 film

The upcoming film F1 has been marked by a new limited-run version of the Mercedes-AMG GT, called the APXGP Edition. The car comes with a suite of bespoke touches in a nod to the fictional APXGP race team in the film.

Presented at the Miami Grand Prix, the new car has an exclusive look with gold accents around the grille, while its 21-inch wheels and side air vents are coloured gold. It also features a gold chequered flag motif and even more gold on the diffuser at the back.

The rear of the APXGP Edition also wears a black and grey design designed to replicate the livery of the team’s car in the film. Inside, meanwhile, you’ll find gold stitching on the steering wheel, and AMG Performance bucket seats upholstered in Nappa leather. There are also gold AMG sill plates, further gold stitching on the dash and doors, plus an uprated 3D sound system with 15 Burmester speakers and a ‘Limited Edition 1 of 52’ plaque to denote the car’s rarity.

Thanks to being fitted with the ‘AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre package’, the APXGP Edition also comes with its front splitter, side sills, diffuser and rear wing made from carbon fibre. A panoramic glass roof has been included too, along with an AMG Night Package II, which adds a black chrome radiator grille and blacked-out exterior badging.