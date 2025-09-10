Next Mercedes-AMG C 63 to get six-cylinders as axe falls on disappointing four-cylinder engine
Mercedes-AMG has alluded that its next C 63 will pick up a six-cylinder powertrain
The controversial Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, will finally drop the unpopular four-cylinder engine in its next iteration. But it won’t find itself with AMG’s new V8 – instead it’ll be a derivative of the 3.0-litre straight-six found elsewhere in AMG’s model line-up.
Mathias Geiser, Mercedes’ board member for sales and marketing, told Auto Express: “We will have some options where we had a four-cylinder, which will also be available as a six-cylinder going forward. There may or may not be a hybrid, it might be pure-ICE, maybe. We’ll let you know when we’re there.”
This tells us that AMG has been listening to customers, taken note of the slow demand for its four-cylinder models such as the C 63, and will offer a larger engine option like the 3.0-litre straight-six in its next generation. This unit is currently found in the CLE 53 coupé, and generates 442bhp and is assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system.
The same powertrain is also found in the larger E 53 AMG, where it’s paired with a much more substantial plug-in hybrid module that ups power to 603bhp – ironically the same output as the previous-generation V8-powered E 63 S. However, its weight has also significantly increased to nearly 2.5-tonnes. This layout is unlikely in the smaller C.
And why can’t AMG just shoehorn in a V8? We’re not really sure. Initially, Mercedes told us that the wider V8-engine could no longer fit in the new C-Class’s engine bay, restricting the model to its bigger and more expensive models.
However, the closely-related CLE will feature a twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the forthcoming CLE 63 flagship, suggesting that the hardware is there to support fitting a V8 engine into the C-Class.
The sticking point could instead be the rear end, which in the case of the CLE is significantly wider on the 53 and new 63 model. The hottest AMG C-Class typically has a wider front track, but the rear has always been left unchanged compared with lesser models, probably due to the prohibitive cost of needing to produce an entirely bespoke side-body pressing and rear doors. Without a wider rear axle and unique suspension geometry, a V8 with its unique differential, driveshafts and tyres just might not work.
Adding to the complications, the current-generation AMG C-Class has already undergone a huge re-engineering process in order to fit the four-cylinder’s hybrid powertrain, including lengthening the car’s nose by around 60mm compared with the standard model. Together with a new rear end, this could be too substantial a change to make the model commercially viable. The current Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from around £101,000. In terms of alternatives, the BMW M3 starts from £90,000 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is around £87,000.
So while AMG seems to be giving to AMG C-Class fans with one hand, the lack of a V8 could remain an issue for many potential customers.
