Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes C-Class EV teased with striking illuminated grille

First image confirms Mercedes’ bold grille will also front-up new 2026 C-Class saloon

By:Paul Barker
8 Sep 2025
Mercedes C-Class teaser 2025

The new Mercedes GLC was no one-off flash in the pan it seems, with the firm confirming its bold new front-end lighting signature will also sit proud on the next-generation Mercedes C-Class saloon when it launches next year.

The shadowy teaser picture reveals the shape of the forthcoming C-Class with EQ Technologies, which will be built on the new Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture (MB.EA) platform. It will feature four full-width light bars across the grille, one more than the new GLC, which itself has just been revealed at this week’s Munich Motor Show. Lighting themes already seen on the GLC also seem to include back-lit framing to the grille, and an illuminated three-pointed star.

Although details are scarce, Mercedes has confirmed it is targeting a 500-mile electric range for the new C-Class when it arrives to take on the forthcoming BMW i3 – teased at the unveiling of the firm’s crucial new iX3 SUV in Munich. That car is due on sale next year, also boasting a 500-mile range. Audi is working on an electric A4 to sit below the new A6 e-tron model, while existing rivals include the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Mercedes, the new C-Class will feature “perfect proportions on the outside and maximum space on the inside, along with superior driving dynamics”, although more information will be revealed as the car nears its public unveiling in the first half of 2026. 

Can’t wait for the new C-Class, or not a fan of the new light-intensive design? Find the best deal today on a new or used Mercedes C-Class through the Auto Express Buy a Car service. 

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025
Best plug-in hybrid cars - header image

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
Best cars & vans
5 Sep 2025
Best executive cars to buy 2025
Best executive cars - header image

Best executive cars to buy 2025

These executive cars add a real touch of class to every journey
Best cars & vans
29 Aug 2025
Used Car Hunter: mile-munching saloons for £6,000
Car Hunter - 6k saloons

Used Car Hunter: mile-munching saloons for £6,000

Our Car Hunter has £6,000 for a comfortable and cheap saloon that can cope with a high mileage
Features
6 Aug 2025
New Mercedes C-Class updates aim to edge it ahead of BMW 3 Series and Audi A5
Mercedes C-Class - front 3/4

New Mercedes C-Class updates aim to edge it ahead of BMW 3 Series and Audi A5

The executive saloon’s mid-life update can’t come soon enough with BMW and Audi recently launching fresh rivals
News
7 Jul 2025

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content