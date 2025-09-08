The new Mercedes GLC was no one-off flash in the pan it seems, with the firm confirming its bold new front-end lighting signature will also sit proud on the next-generation Mercedes C-Class saloon when it launches next year.

The shadowy teaser picture reveals the shape of the forthcoming C-Class with EQ Technologies, which will be built on the new Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture (MB.EA) platform. It will feature four full-width light bars across the grille, one more than the new GLC, which itself has just been revealed at this week’s Munich Motor Show. Lighting themes already seen on the GLC also seem to include back-lit framing to the grille, and an illuminated three-pointed star.

Although details are scarce, Mercedes has confirmed it is targeting a 500-mile electric range for the new C-Class when it arrives to take on the forthcoming BMW i3 – teased at the unveiling of the firm’s crucial new iX3 SUV in Munich. That car is due on sale next year, also boasting a 500-mile range. Audi is working on an electric A4 to sit below the new A6 e-tron model, while existing rivals include the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Mercedes, the new C-Class will feature “perfect proportions on the outside and maximum space on the inside, along with superior driving dynamics”, although more information will be revealed as the car nears its public unveiling in the first half of 2026.

Can’t wait for the new C-Class, or not a fan of the new light-intensive design? Find the best deal today on a new or used Mercedes C-Class through the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...