New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 review: not quite a fully-fledged AMG

The chassis set-up is similarly muted. Flicking the car into its more focused modes definitely ties it down more effectively, and without any resulting pay-off in ride quality, which remains the comfortable side of firm throughout. But while the steering is pleasingly direct and fast (more so than in a regular CLE and no doubt helped by a subtle rear-wheel steering system), there’s no great amount of communication from what’s beneath you and the overall focus is still very much on security and composure instead of involvement.

This is an AMG, then, that can do ‘rapid’ much better than it can do ‘fun’. There’s not really a direct rival from within BMW’s line-up – the CLE 53 slots in somewhere between the M440i and the full-fat M4 – but we’d wager that even the more modest of those two offerings, a significantly cheaper car, would feel slightly more alert and agile on the same stretch of B-road.

Inside, the Merc’s cabin is finished to a high standard, even if the glitzy dashboard design might not be everyone’s cup of tea. There’s a 12.2-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.9-inch portrait-layout infotainment system, and they both work well, with crisp graphics and a snappy processor. You’ll need to get used to operating key functions through the screen interface, though.

There’s enough space inside for four adults, although those in the rear two seats might find headroom a little bit limited, and they might struggle to get in and out while retaining a modicum of grace. The boot is a decent size, though, at 420 litres, and while the aperture isn’t the widest, it should be easy enough to throw a suitcase or two in there, or a set of golf clubs.