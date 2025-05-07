New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2025 review: performance to match its looks

Verdict

While the latest C 63 has driven into a plug-in hybrid cul de sac, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 offers the kind of driving experience that AMG buyers will be familiar with. The hybrid tech makes up far less of the powertrain, so you can revel in the sound and power of the six-cylinder engine, especially in Cabriolet guise. Sharp looks and decent all-round performance complete the package, but at a hefty price.

The latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 caused consternation among fans of the brand. Gone was the twin-turbo V8 of the previous model, replaced by a plug-in hybrid powertrain based upon a 2.0-litre turbo unit. To say it wasn’t very well received is a bit of an understatement, because while it was rapid, the PHEV element had sucked the soul out of the flagship model.

With the arrival of the new CLE to replace both the C-Class and E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet ranges, we were expecting a CLE 63 variant to join the line-up, too, but for now the top of the range is this, the CLE 53. While the C-Class AMG models stick with four-cylinder power (for now), the CLE versions come with Mercedes’ turbocharged in-line six and the mild-hybrid system used on a range of the company’s other models.

The CLE 53 doesn’t carry the badge, but it’s been given an aggressive look that’s in keeping with past two-door versions of the C 63 AMG. There are swollen wheelarches, and the AMG version is 75mm wider than the standard CLE. It features the obligatory big 20-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres front and rear, while upgrading to the Night Edition, as tested here, brings a matt-black finish with a machined edge. The Night Edition also adds gloss black exterior trim, while AMG’s signature Panamericana grille completes the makeover when compared with the standard CLE.