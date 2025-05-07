New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet 2025 review: performance to match its looks
Does the hottest CLE model yet signal a return to form for the AMG brand? We get behind the wheel to find out
Verdict
While the latest C 63 has driven into a plug-in hybrid cul de sac, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 offers the kind of driving experience that AMG buyers will be familiar with. The hybrid tech makes up far less of the powertrain, so you can revel in the sound and power of the six-cylinder engine, especially in Cabriolet guise. Sharp looks and decent all-round performance complete the package, but at a hefty price.
The latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 caused consternation among fans of the brand. Gone was the twin-turbo V8 of the previous model, replaced by a plug-in hybrid powertrain based upon a 2.0-litre turbo unit. To say it wasn’t very well received is a bit of an understatement, because while it was rapid, the PHEV element had sucked the soul out of the flagship model.
With the arrival of the new CLE to replace both the C-Class and E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet ranges, we were expecting a CLE 63 variant to join the line-up, too, but for now the top of the range is this, the CLE 53. While the C-Class AMG models stick with four-cylinder power (for now), the CLE versions come with Mercedes’ turbocharged in-line six and the mild-hybrid system used on a range of the company’s other models.
The CLE 53 doesn’t carry the badge, but it’s been given an aggressive look that’s in keeping with past two-door versions of the C 63 AMG. There are swollen wheelarches, and the AMG version is 75mm wider than the standard CLE. It features the obligatory big 20-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile tyres front and rear, while upgrading to the Night Edition, as tested here, brings a matt-black finish with a machined edge. The Night Edition also adds gloss black exterior trim, while AMG’s signature Panamericana grille completes the makeover when compared with the standard CLE.
The 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six packs 443bhp, so it’s on a par with old V8-powered AMG models, while the hybrid element of the powertrain is designed to improve its responses as well as the efficiency. Claimed economy of 29.4mpg for the drop-top model doesn’t sound promising, but it’s around 5mpg better than the last C 63 AMG Cabrio achieved. The system is smooth and pretty unobtrusive, too, with an easy and smooth stop-start action when coming to a halt and pulling away.
The straight-six has a distinctive note, with a hint of a rumble familiar from AMG’s V8 machines. Off the line, the hybrid system uses a compressor to help spool up the turbo for faster responses, and with four-wheel-drive traction at its disposal, the drop-top CLE manages 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, just two tenths slower than the Coupé.
You need to select the Sport or Sport Plus driving modes to make the most of the drive system, because Comfort offers a more relaxed approach. In this mode and off the throttle, it can take the powertrain a moment or two to sort itself out before accelerating away. There are no such issues in the sportier settings, while the standard-fit adaptive dampers add a firmness to the ride that emphasises the car’s dynamic character.
The steering feels meaty and the chassis responds keenly, but as ever with a convertible, the extra weight of the drop top and strengthening (110kg on top of the two-tonne Coupé) mean this car is better suited to cruising. But that’s something the CLE is adept at, top up or down. The cabin is hushed even at motorway speeds, while opening the fabric roof takes just 20 seconds (at up to 37mph), allowing you to enjoy the exhaust note.
Mercedes’ excellent Airscarf neck warmer helps keep you comfy, while the Aircap pop-up header rail means the cabin is largely unruffled by the breeze even at 60mph. And, of course, the cabin is built to the standard you would expect from Mercedes, with plenty of premium materials, metallic switchgear, multicoloured ambient lighting and even a central touchscreen that moves between 15 and 40 degrees to reduce reflections when the top is down. The Night Edition adds carbon-fibre trim, a head-up display, a Burmester sound system and massage seats, but there’s a hefty price to pay for it – at £85,000 it’s a £7,000 hike over the most expensive non-AMG CLE 450, although it does look more purposeful and delivers a sportier drive.
|Model:
|Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Night Edition
|Price:
|£84,485
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre 6cyl in-line turbo mild-hybrid
|Power/torque:
|443bhp (+22bhp hybrid)/560Nm
|Transmission:
|Nine-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.4 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Economy/CO2:
|29.4mpg/219g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,853/1,935/1,435mm
|On sale:
|Now