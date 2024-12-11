2025 Mercedes C-Class facelift spotted with fancy new headlights

The fifth-generation Mercedes C-Class is about to undergo a mid-life refresh, as we’ve spotted an updated version of the premium compact executive car testing for the first time.

With the BMW 3 Series getting its own revamp in 2024 and the Audi A4 transforming into the A5 this year, the time seems right for Mercedes to give its saloon and estate – which have been around since 2021 – some tweaks to ensure their competitiveness against its German rivals.

These first images showcase a car that is heavily camouflaged, although other recent Mercedes models provide strong clues as to the visual changes in store for the C-Class.

At the front, the outline of the C-Class’ panamerica grille has been turned up and been made taller, effectively taking up more space. This should have a knock-on effect for the side air vents, and above we can see a redesigned headlight signature with an integrated three-pointed star light (as on the Concept CLA Class).

There’s not much to be revealed at the rear of the new C-Class, although we expect it to gain a similar rear light signature to the CLE coupé and a reshaped rear bumper. The overall design changes should also mirror those on the upcoming entry-level Mercedes EV, the CLA. Expect new alloy wheels to arrive as well.