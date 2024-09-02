Mercedes C-Class set to go fully-electric in 2026

You’re looking at the next-generation, all-electric Mercedes C-Class that will be ready to do battle in the compact executive car class from 2026. The company car has long been the backbone of premium brands, and this looks set to continue as all the major players ready EV replacements over the next 24 months.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our exclusive image previews how the new C-Class will retain lots of fundamental Mercedes design cues, finding a balance between the futuristic EQ saloons of today and the firm’s more traditional combustion-powered (ICE) models. Yet more than just a softening of the aesthetic language introduced with the EQS, it’s also a reference to Merc’s long-term EV plans.

That’s because the new C-Class will use a modified version of the current EQE’s EVA2 platform, rather than a new-generation electric architecture. In fact, Mercedes has decided to put a pin in the development of that set-up, called MB.EA, instead choosing to focus on upgrading the architecture in use today.

This may sound like a backwards step, but instead it will allow Mercedes to divert some of its resources to fund the ICE development that it needs for a range of powertrain options into the next decade.

In a statement, Mercedes told us: “The pace of transformation is determined by market conditions and the needs of our customers. We will build the perfect Mercedes-Benz for every customer. Into the 2030s, we can flexibly offer vehicles with both a fully electric drivetrain, or an electrified hi-tech combustion engine.”