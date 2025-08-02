BMW 330e vs Mercedes C 300 e: hybrids fight for the ultimate estate crown

The brakes themselves are effective, but we prefer to take control ourselves. The pedal is already softer than the one in the BMW 330e, but we found that deactivating the system provided a more consistent pedal feel.

Speaking to your car to change settings is still an alien concept to UK buyers – it’s something that’s far more prevalent in the Far East. But if you’re happy to ‘talk to yourself’, then it can be an easy way to bypass distracting use of the touchscreen. In the C-Class, simply say “Hey Mercedes” (or press the speak button on the steering wheel) and the system activates. There are other features, such as a personalised greeting when you get in the car, and a vocal reminder if you leave your phone connected to a USB port.

Head to head

On the road

BMW often produces cars that are sportier to drive than rivals, while Mercedes focuses on comfort. That’s exactly the case here, but the 330e manages to deliver a better balance between entertaining handling and cruising comfort that gives it an advantage. Both cars are punchy off the line thanks to their electric assistance, but the weight of the drive battery also means they’re not quite as agile as their petrol counterparts.

Tech highlights

Vast, high-resolution displays are the order of the day here, with the BMW featuring a larger 14.9-inch widescreen panel than the 11.9-inch unit found in the Mercedes. There’s plenty of functionality for both models, although the BMW’s iDrive controller helps to make it more user-friendly than the MBUX system on the C-Class. Both cars feature sharp 12.3-inch driver’s displays that are highly configurable and easy to read.

Price and running

Despite having a smaller battery, the Mercedes has a longer claimed all-electric range than the BMW. Neither car can be run completely flat because a certain amount of charge is retained to help the engine deliver some semblance of efficiency. On our test, the C-Class proved to be more frugal once the battery was low, returning 46.2mpg compared with 43.2mpg for the BMW. The Merc has a larger fuel tank, too.

Practicality

There are sacrifices to be made to include PHEV power, but the 330e has fewer compromises. The 410-litre boot is 50 litres ahead of the C 300 e’s, but is 90 litres down on a petrol 3 Series Touring. At least the separately opening tailgate glass remains. The Mercedes’ 360-litre boot is 130 litres down on a petrol C-Class, plus there’s a high floor to contend with. Neither car has dedicated storage for charge cables.

Safety

There’s a long list of safety kit on both cars, although you have to upgrade to the C 300 e AMG Line Premium Plus to be able to add Merc’s £1,695 Driving Assistance Package Plus. This includes blind-spot assist, active braking, exit warning and route-based adaptive cruise control, among others. BMW includes blind-spot detection in the £1,250 Driving Assistant Professional pack, and it can be added to any version.

Ownership

Everyday costs will be low if you keep the drive battery charged, although only the Mercedes has high-voltage DC charging on offer. A modest 55kW speed means the battery can be replenished in 20 minutes. While the BMW is slower to top up, there are ownership benefits elsewhere. The five-year Service Inclusive package works out at £209 a year, compared with £504 a year for Merc’s three-year offering.

Verdict

Winner: BMW 330e Touring M Sport

Upgrades to the 330e’s drive battery have made it an even more appealing plug-in hybrid. The extra weight of the bigger battery hasn’t had an impact on a driving experience that was a little behind the pure-petrol model anyway, but business users will feel more benefit from the lower emissions the new battery brings.