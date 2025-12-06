Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Peugeot E-308 2025 facelift review: a welcome upgrade, but still lags behind rivals

The Peugeot E-308 has been handed a facelift, which includes a boost in range, but its sub-standard charging is a let down

By:Dirk Branke
6 Dec 2025
Peugeot E-308 facelift - front18
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Verdict

The Peugeot E-308 is and remains an interesting electric hatchback with its own unique style. The wide range of powertrains is a welcome feature and it drives easily and smoothly, but its charging performance is below average.

In 2025 Peugeot decided to facelift the 308 and now we’ve driven the updated all-electric E-308 version for the first time. 

The 308 is still based on Stellantis' EMP-2 platform (Efficient Modular Platform), sharing its technology with models like the DS4 and Vauxhall Astra - both of which have recently been, or are being, facelifted. One advantage of this platform is its flexibility: it allows for different powertrains, both combustion and electric. Peugeot offers the 308 with four different engines: a 48-volt mild hybrid with 145bhp system output (comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with 134 hp plus a 21bhp electric motor), and a plug-in hybrid with 194bhp system output. 

The E-308 model tested here comes with the same 154bhp electric motor as before, but the 400-volt battery now has a gross capacity of 58.3 kWh (previously 54 kWh) and is expected to provide a greater range of up to 279 miles, up by 25 miles in this hatchback and 20 miles in the estate variant.

While range has improved, charging stays the same as before. It’s a rather underwhelming 100kW maximum meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top takes 32 minutes. Many of its rivals, including the Kia EV3, can take on a charge rate over 125kW. 

Peugeot E-308 facelift - rear18

With the same power output as before, the E-308 accelerates smoothly and briskly, but certainly not excessively fast like a lot of its competition. It's supposed to manage the standard sprint from 0 to 62mph in 9.8 seconds, with a top speed of 106mph (all unchanged from the old car). 

Advertisement - Article continues below

New to the facelifted E-308 is adjustable brake regeneration. Gone is the old ‘B’ button next to the gear selector, but thankfully the new system is easy to modulate, and the recuperation can be adjusted in three stages using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. There's no one-pedal driving mode that brings the car to a complete stop, however. 

It’s not a light car at 1,669kg, but the E-308 handles safely and confidently, with a pleasantly agile feel. The light steering, however, could offer a bit more feedback. As it is, it feels slightly nervous and twitchy. 

The E-308 feels good over undulations and larger bumps, but with the 18-inch wheels (17-inch rims come on base-spec Allure), the ride is rather stiff, and short impacts can be felt quite harshly. 

Among the predominantly unassuming compact cars, the Peugeot 308 has always been something of an eye-catcher, distinctive and understatedly elegant. The 308 comes with a new front end, a large body-colored grille, an illuminated brand logo (from the GT trim level upwards), and the signature claw-shaped lighting elements. 

Peugeot E-308 facelift - side18

The E-308's ‘i-Cockpit’ interior is also decidedly unique, with its very small steering wheel and the instruments positioned above it. It looks interesting – but it won't suit everyone, so we highly recommend trying it out. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We found the E-308's interior to still be comfortable, tasteful, and feature an appealing mix of materials. The instruments themselves are configurable and well-designed, too. The 10-inch central touchscreen still has menus that remain somewhat convoluted, with small fonts and icons, plus the screen's response time is sluggish. The so-called i-Toggles, programmable shortcut buttons, are a helpful feature. 

Up front, the cabin is as spacious as is typical for this class, and the seats are well-shaped and comfortable. However, rear legroom isn't particularly generous, with limited space for taller passengers and headroom. The flat rear bench seat, with its short cushion, isn't especially comfortable for taller individuals. A storage compartment is located under the trunk floor, and the charging cable also fits in there.

The E-308 is available from £29,995 in the Allure trim which includes LED headlights and taillights, 17-inch wheels, a 10-inch display, and dual-zone climate control. The £32,095 GT adds matrix LED headlights, infotainment with real-time navigation, and eight-color ambient lighting. 

Above this is the GT Premium at £33,395. Being the range-topper it has an impressive array of kit, with a heated steering wheel, heated and massaging front seats, a 360-degree camera system, a 3D instrument display, Alcantara upholstery and additional driver-assistance tech including blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. 

Model:Peugeot E-308 
Price:£30,995
Powertrain:55.4kWh battery, 1x electric motor
Power/torque:154bhp/270Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic
0-62mph:9.8 seconds
Top speed:106mph
Range:279 miles
Max charging:100kW (20-80% in 32 mins)
Size (L/W/H):4,367/1,852/1,438mm
On sale:Now
