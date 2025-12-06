Verdict

The Peugeot E-308 is and remains an interesting electric hatchback with its own unique style. The wide range of powertrains is a welcome feature and it drives easily and smoothly, but its charging performance is below average.

In 2025 Peugeot decided to facelift the 308 and now we’ve driven the updated all-electric E-308 version for the first time.

The 308 is still based on Stellantis' EMP-2 platform (Efficient Modular Platform), sharing its technology with models like the DS4 and Vauxhall Astra - both of which have recently been, or are being, facelifted. One advantage of this platform is its flexibility: it allows for different powertrains, both combustion and electric. Peugeot offers the 308 with four different engines: a 48-volt mild hybrid with 145bhp system output (comprising a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with 134 hp plus a 21bhp electric motor), and a plug-in hybrid with 194bhp system output.

The E-308 model tested here comes with the same 154bhp electric motor as before, but the 400-volt battery now has a gross capacity of 58.3 kWh (previously 54 kWh) and is expected to provide a greater range of up to 279 miles, up by 25 miles in this hatchback and 20 miles in the estate variant.