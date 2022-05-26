New Peugeot 308 Hybrid 2026 review: latest facelift sharpens the French hatchbacks appeal

Verdict

Peugeot has given its handsome 308 family a little bit of spit-and-polish, predominantly centred on a notable visual facelift at the front, but also including larger batteries for the plug-in hybrid and fully electric E-308 models for greater zero-emission driving range. However, it’s the largely unchanged Hybrid model which wins our vote, as it’s a classy and likeable operator.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Peugeot still has faith in the traditional C-segment compact family hatch and estate, despite the fact they have been under showroom attack from SUVs, and so the French firm has high hopes for its revised 308 line-up.

Still proving itself a strong seller across Europe, the third-generation 308 arrived in 2022 and has now been given a mid-life facelift.

The easiest way to spot the new 308 is via the dramatic new radiator grille and headlight arrangement, which does away with the old ‘slash’ running lights that used to run down the outer edges of the Peugeot’s front end.

Instead, there are neater ‘triple-claw’ lamp units, and even a full-width illuminated band centred on the company’s first-ever light-up badge – which, in a bit of aesthetic trickery, hides the radar needed for various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the 308.