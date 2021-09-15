Peugeot 308 SW review

Is the Peugeot 308 SW a good car?

Estate cars like the Peugeot 308 SW have been a mainstay of the Peugeot line-up for decades, and the latest offers a far sharper and head-turning design than its predecessor. It also comes with a surprisingly premium-feeling interior, which puts some pricier rivals to shame. The 308 SW also differs from some of its competition by being available with a variety of different engine options, including company car driver friendly plug-in hybrid and electric forms to keep Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) costs down.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the 308 SW (like its hatchback sibling) doesn’t offer quite as much rear passenger space as some of its rivals, and while it is comfortable for the most part, it doesn’t drive with the same degree of polish as Ford Focus Estate, and the eight-speed automatic fitted to petrol and diesel versions isn’t very smooth. There are also a few estates, such as the Skoda Octavia Estate, that offer a bigger load area, which is the main reason you’d choose this type of car.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric Body style Compact estate Powertrain 1.2-litre 3cyl turbo petrol 1.2-litre 3cyl turbo petrol/mild hybrid 1.5-litre 4cyl turbo diesel 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo petrol + e-motor 54kWh battery, 1x 154bhp e-motor Safety Four stars Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles 8yrs/100,000 miles (battery only)

How much does the Peugeot 308 SW cost?

Now in its third generation, the current Peugeot 308 SW starts at just under £30,000 for the Active trim, with the mid-range Allure adding a further £1,500 to that. The sporty-looking, range-topping GT comes in at around £34,000, and stops just shy of £42,000 for the electric version.