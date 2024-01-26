New Peugeot E-308 SW all-electric estate car on sale now

We were impressed by Peugeot’s first attempt at an all-electric estate car when we took it for a spin in 2023, and now Brits can finally order one for themselves. The Peugeot E-308 SW starts from £41,250, which is only £1,200 more than the E-308 hatchback, but significantly more than you’d have to pay for the other mainstream electric estate car – the MG5 EV – which is priced from £30,995.

Peugeot has acknowledged the high starting price by offering the E-308 SW with 0 per cent APR over four years with no minimum deposit, plus a ‘Peugeot Switch Grant’ of £1,500. Over a four-year personal contract purchase (PCP) agreement, with just a £1,864 deposit, monthly payments work out at £449 with an optional final payment of £16,783 at the end.

The entry-level Allure model also comes with a generous amount of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency on the E-308, a 10-inch digital driver’s display and 10-inch central touchscreen with customisable i-Toggle shortcut buttons below. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are standard-fit too, along with a 180-degree reversing camera.

Upgrading to GT trim, which starts at £43,320, builds on the kit list by adding ultra-slim matrix LED headlights and LED tail-lights, 3D driver’s display, upgraded upholstery, leather steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

The E-308 SW’s 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor are the same as in its hatchback sibling. In the estate, they offer a range of up to 254 miles, which is only four miles further than the £10k cheaper MG5 can cover on a single charge. However, Peugeot is claiming extremely high efficiency of up to 4.93 miles per kWh for the E-308 SW.

A 100kW maximum charging speed allows for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in less than 25 minutes in the E-308 SW, if you can find a public charger fast enough. Meanwhile the heat pump (also standard-fit) helps warm the cabin in the colder months without eating up the driving range.

Boot capacity in the electric 308 estate is the same as the hybrid version, with 548 litres on offer with the rear seats in place, expandable up to 1,574 litres with them down and the car loaded up to gills. For context, the E-308 SW offers nearly 100 litres of additional boot space compared to the Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia Niro EV SUVs it competes with.

