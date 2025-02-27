Auto Express can exclusively reveal that the all-new Kia EV1 – the brand’s answer to the Renault Twingo – will be launching in 2028 with a proposed price tag of around £17,000 and it’s going to spawn a surprise sister car from Hyundai.

Ted Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations Division at Kia, told Auto Express that Kia and Hyundai are working together on a bespoke EV architecture that will underpin the two firms’ new entry-level electric cars coming soon.

It makes sense that the two brands would work together on this project, and not just because they are both part of the Hyundai Motor Group. Developing a brand-new platform is not cheap, so being able to spread the cost of that and sharing various parts between their cars will help make them as affordable as possible.

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And they’ll need to be in order to match the reborn Twingo. The French fancy starts from just under 20,000 Euros in mainland Europe, and is also expected to cost in the region of £17,000 when it goes on sale here later this year. The Volkswagen ID. Lupo arriving in 2027 is expected to cost about the same.

Lee told us the Kia EV1 will be highly competitive when it comes to price, rivalling both EVs and petrol-powered small cars with a starting price of somewhere in the range of 20,000 to 22,000 Euros. Importantly, he noted, that’s without any kind of government grant.