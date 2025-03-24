Attention lovers of comically small cars! This is the Smart Concept #2 and it offers us our first proper look at the successor to the pocket-sized Smart ForTwo city car, which will make its world debut later this year.



As well as being one of the smallest electric cars on sale, the new Smart #2 could be one of the most affordable as we expect it to cost around £20k.

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We knew the new model would be sticking very close to the ultra-compact dimensions and unconventional nature of the ForTwo, but we didn’t know exactly how close until we saw this concept.

The monobox shape, almost non-existent overhangs, angry expression on the front, wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car and even the bulging wheelarches were all elements that also defined its predecessor.

The #2 is going to be a two-door, two-seater, just like the ForTwo as well, although the design has been refined and is supposed to stay true to the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’.

The concepts of Smart’s #1 and #5 SUVs were both incredibly close to their respective production versions, and we’re certain it’ll be the same story with the #2. But there are some details that unsurprisingly won’t make it to the showroom model, like the pixel LEDs in the bumpers and the huge dished wheels with their transparent aero covers.