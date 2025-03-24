New Smart #2 city car heavily hinted at by this outlandish concept
The successor to the iconic Smart ForTwo city car is arriving later this year, and should look almost identical to this over-the-top concept
Attention lovers of comically small cars! This is the Smart Concept #2 and it offers us our first proper look at the successor to the pocket-sized Smart ForTwo city car, which will make its world debut later this year.
As well as being one of the smallest electric cars on sale, the new Smart #2 could be one of the most affordable as we expect it to cost around £20k.
We knew the new model would be sticking very close to the ultra-compact dimensions and unconventional nature of the ForTwo, but we didn’t know exactly how close until we saw this concept.
The monobox shape, almost non-existent overhangs, angry expression on the front, wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car and even the bulging wheelarches were all elements that also defined its predecessor.
The #2 is going to be a two-door, two-seater, just like the ForTwo as well, although the design has been refined and is supposed to stay true to the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’.
The concepts of Smart’s #1 and #5 SUVs were both incredibly close to their respective production versions, and we’re certain it’ll be the same story with the #2. But there are some details that unsurprisingly won’t make it to the showroom model, like the pixel LEDs in the bumpers and the huge dished wheels with their transparent aero covers.
Similarly, the Smart logo and various shapes debossed into the huge blanked-off grille, and the leather straps over the top, are almost certainly not being carried over the production version. But we are curious to see if the matte white and gold paint scheme does.
Like Smart’s other models, the #2 is being styled by the Mercedes-Benz design team which has worked to give this new city car a fresh identity, even allowing for its close resemblance to the old ForTwo. Kai Sieber, head of design for Smart, said: “We believe a city car should be more than a problem solver; it should spark joy.
“Carrying the heritage of the ForTwo's iconic design, the Concept #2 translates our bold personality into a new era where 'Function becomes Fashion’. It is not only about clever practicality but serves as a true extension of personal identity.”
New EV technology
We don’t yet know what the interior of the Smart #2 will look like, but underneath it will sit on a brand-new platform called the Electric Compact Architecture (ECA), use a next-generation electric drivetrain and offer “an urban driving experience that is unlike anything else”, the company says.
When the #2 finally arrives, it will become the brand’s entry-level model meaning, rather confusingly, that it will sit below the Smart #1 small SUV, used examples of which are currently available from less than £20,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Also sitting above it will be the #3 coupe-SUV and the #5 family SUV, but the Smart #6 saloon recently revealed in China won’t be coming to the UK.
Will the new Smart #2 be electric only?
Smart is an electric-only brand in Europe and it’s not expected to change that anytime soon. Making the #2 an electric car won’t just align with the company’s sustainability mantra, but will also make the car easier to package and build.
The original ForTwo, initially known as the MCC Smart City Car, was innovative to the point of extremes due to its ingenious packaging of an internal combustion petrol engine and gearbox between the rear wheels. This time around, though, a relatively compact e-motor will most likely be mounted between the rear wheels.
With a small battery likely to be placed underneath the cabin floor, the #2 may have a slightly higher driving position than in previous generations, which should improve visibility as well as the sense of interior space.
Now-former Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann gave us some indication of range, telling us “our target is around double that of the old electric ForTwo”, suggesting that the new model will offer around 180-200 miles of range. In addition, the brand has a target to ensure the new #2 is no bigger than the last ForTwo, which was 2,695mm long.
What will the new Smart #2 look like?
Previous two-seat Smarts were known not just for their clever packaging, but also a distinctive look designed around an exposed safety cell. This wasn’t just for style’s sake either, but a visual sign that it was safe at all speeds, despite its tiny size.
Smart’s head of design, Kai Sieber, told Auto Express: “We loved the original monovolume, but today it’s very difficult to recreate due to pedestrian safety regulations.” Instead, expect a design that is both a successor to the previous ForTwo, and one that sits comfortably within the brand’s existing model range.
The original’s extreme proportions will be applied to the new #2, though, including flared wheelarches, big wheels and shrinkwrap-like bodywork to emphasise its solid stance.
There are certain non-negotiables, according to Adelmann. “We will definitely have some Smart family elements, like frameless doors or the space concept,” he told us. “We'll put the wheels in the corners. That we will keep.” The European boss added: “Interior space, functionality and versatility are essential. Depending on the segment, also the turning circle, parkability and so on.”
Smart has not been afraid of integrating large digital interfaces into any of its contemporary models, and we suspect that will also be the case with the new #2. These will be combined with bright colours and playful details in other parts of the cabin.
What platform will the Smart #2 use?
The ECA platform is a bespoke creation for the #2, and developing such a thing is a massive challenge to undertake. So the brand is leaning on its two key shareholders, Mercedes and Chinese giant Geely.
“We will grab from the shelf, whatever we can,” the brand’s now-former CEO told Auto Express. “Mainly on the Geely side. We benefit from both sides in this adventure.”
Smart has said the #2 “will set new benchmarks for the city-car segment that we defined almost 30 years ago”, but it can’t dawdle on the development. The finished car will be revealed to the world in less than a year's time.
Adelmann said: “We have learned a huge amount about developing cars quickly from our partners at Geely. There used to be this requirement to make sure a car was at 100 per cent from the moment it was launched, but the Chinese are more than willing to leave that one or two per cent on the table, which can be fixed later on with over-the-air updates.”
This suggests a changing of priorities to ensure that cars make it to market quickly, which is essential in an age of Chinese competition. However, despite this emphasis on quick development, the new #2 will be targeted primarily towards the European market.
How much will the Smart #2 cost?
While Smarts have always been funky, they’ve never been particularly cheap. We expect this new generation of the city car to cost in the region of £20,000 to £25,000. Some European companies are in the process of bringing low-cost EVs to market at under that figure, to which Adelmann responded: “there’s no reason we can’t being [the #2] in at that price.”
We discussed the possibility of a ForTwo successor with now-former Smart UK CEO Jason Allbutt in an exclusive interview, and he said the return of the cult-favourite city car could “help almost bring the brand together in a way, and I think it definitely could be a positive if it were to happen”.
Allbutt acknowledged that cost will be key for an entry-level model like this, but added that while “starting price is certainly important, I wouldn't say it's the be all and end all”. He added: “We still want to make sure we've got a premium product, and of course, one that has got a good range for a small electric car.”
The UK boss pointed out that the original ForTwo wasn’t created to be a bargain-priced model, and it would be a similar story with the #2. “We're not necessarily looking to have the cheapest car available in the market, but we are looking to make sure that we're affordable enough to generate enough volume, then not move too far away from our heritage or what we stand for,” Allbutt explained. “I don't necessarily see a difference completely between affordability and premium – I think you can be both.”
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