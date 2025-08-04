Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Smart EVs get big price drop as brand applies its own grant

The fully electric car firm is the latest to launch a cut-price offer

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Aug 2025
Smart #1 front cornering

We’ve seen plenty of electric car makers launch their own grants in response to the Government’s somewhat surprising new EV Grant scheme and now we can add Smart to the list.

Smart has decided it doesn’t want to wait and see which of its vehicles will be eligible for the Government’s Electric Car Grant and has pressed on with offering both the #1 and the #3 a £1,500 ‘smart EV Car Grant’. 

Already available with a £2,000 price cut, the additional £1,500 grant from Smart means the #1 can now be had from £26,460. As for the #3, the coupe-like crossover has a reduced price from £30,460, we’re yet to hear if the larger #5 SUV will benefit from the same grant when it arrives later this year. 

Smart’s EV grant is available through the range of #1 and #3 models, from the basic Pro to the sporty Brabus variants. 

To stay up to date with the latest grant offers manufacturers are coming up with then our best electric car deals page will be your best friend with top discounts and incentives on new EVs. There’s also plenty of fantastic deals on new and used EVs on the Auto Express marketplace right now. 

Under Geely’s Chinese umbrella, sister firm Volvo already announced that its EX30 (which shares the same platform as both Smart cars) receives a £1,500 grant, lowering the entry-level EV’s price to £31,560.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

