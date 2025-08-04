Smart EVs get big price drop as brand applies its own grant

We’ve seen plenty of electric car makers launch their own grants in response to the Government’s somewhat surprising new EV Grant scheme and now we can add Smart to the list.

Smart has decided it doesn’t want to wait and see which of its vehicles will be eligible for the Government’s Electric Car Grant and has pressed on with offering both the #1 and the #3 a £1,500 ‘smart EV Car Grant’.

Already available with a £2,000 price cut, the additional £1,500 grant from Smart means the #1 can now be had from £26,460. As for the #3, the coupe-like crossover has a reduced price from £30,460, we’re yet to hear if the larger #5 SUV will benefit from the same grant when it arrives later this year.

Smart’s EV grant is available through the range of #1 and #3 models, from the basic Pro to the sporty Brabus variants.

Under Geely’s Chinese umbrella, sister firm Volvo already announced that its EX30 (which shares the same platform as both Smart cars) receives a £1,500 grant, lowering the entry-level EV’s price to £31,560.

