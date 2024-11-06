New Smart #6 will be a VW Golf-sized electric hatchback

Smart will expand its line-up to four models next year, with the new addition to be known as the #6. It’s likely to be the first hatchback to join a currently SUV-only range.

A replacement for the baby ForTwo and ForFour models is still some way off, though, with the brand unable to make the costs stack up for small cars. But it has held back the #2 or #4 nameplates while it seeks a partner to help make the project profitable.

This means the larger car comes first, and speculation has it pinned as a hatchback, although it’s described only as “surprising and exciting from a design and technology point of view” by insiders. It’s expected to be revealed in the second half of next year, before hitting the road in 2026.

“We have promised one car per year and have fulfilled this so far,” Smart’s European CEO Dirk Adelmann told Auto Express in an exclusive interview. Although he wouldn’t be drawn on what the car was, he confirmed it wouldn’t be an SUV.

“There will be a fourth car from us in year number four,” Adelmann continued. “We now have three SUVs in the line-up, with #3 being a SUV/Coupé crossover. There is a market besides that bodystyle, and we definitely want to address that – with a hatchback or another body type.